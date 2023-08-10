This Morning host Josie Gibson makes refreshing confession about weight gain and her dress size

This Morning host Josie Gibson has opened up on the topic of her dress size – and she’s made a pretty refreshing confession.

The 38-year-old presenter said that her dress size has fluctuated dramatically from a size 6 to a size 20 over the years, but she’s stated that it no longer bothers her.

Josie Gibson once released an exercise DVD (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning host Josie Gibson makes honey weight confession

“I used to worry about my size and weight, but I don’t any more,” Josie recently told Closer.

Josie, who has a four-year-old son, Reggie-James, said that becoming a mother had played a major part in changing her perspective and allowing her to become comfortable with weight gain.

I think my body is just amazing.

“I got body confident after I had Reg because I displayed this brand new respect for my body,” she explained. “You appreciate your body in a different way after giving birth. It is what it is. I’m just thankful for things that it’s given me and when I look at myself, I think my body is just amazing.”

Josie gave birth to son Reggie in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

In the past, Josie has published dieting books and even released a fitness DVD back in the day. However, she shared that nowadays, she has a far more relaxed approach to life.

“When you know you’ve been good, then you can have your treats. I don’t deny myself anything any more. But I do try to get in the gym a bit more – I just enjoy life.”

Does Josie have a boyfriend?

The interview comes as Josie was forced to address relationship rumours this week. The presenter took to Instagram yesterday to shut down fans after she was linked to a This Morning cameraman.

“I’m not in a relationship, or neither am I in love, with cameraman Sam,” she insisted in a video. “I am not with Sam Morter.”

However fans were thrilled as she revealed on Shopping With Keith Lemon that there is someone else special in her life. “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages,” she teased.

