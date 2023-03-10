Three stars of This Morning have landed new roles away from the ITV show, as they’ll appear on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted.

Channel 4 has announced the Celebrity Hunted line-up, which includes many famous faces you might just recognise.

This year, 10 famous names will once again face the challenge of evading the Hunters, all while raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Three stars of This Morning are joining Hunted (Credit: Channel 4)

Three stars of ITV show This Morning join Celebrity Hunted

You can look forward to seeing three This Morning regulars on Celebrity Hunted later this month.

The Speakmans, Nik and Eva, will swap life-coaching to go on the run as fugitives.

And they’re not the only This Morning stars joining the line-up.

Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp, who regularly appears on debates on This Morning, is also joining Celebrity Hunted.

She is paired up with her boyfriend Nikesh Patel, who you might recognise as the star of The Devil’s Hour.

Nik and Eva Speakman will try and evade the Hunters this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else is joining the Celebrity Hunted line-up?

And they’re not the only famous faces joining Celebrity Hunted.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Katya Jones will take part alongside her best friend, former Olympic snowboarder, Aimee Fuller.

Another Strictly star, Saffron Barker, will be hunted alongside TV Mathematician Bobby Seagull.

Comedians and the hosts of the popular Off Menu podcast, Ed Gamble and James Acaster, are also joining the show.

For two weeks, a team of Hunters made up of former police officers, intelligence experts and army personnel will try to track down the celebrities.

Which celebs will be able to remain undetected – if any?!

Channel 4 hasn’t given an exact start date for Celebrity Hunted yet but confirms it will air at the end of March.

Viewers react as This Morning stars join Celebrity Hunted: ‘Where are the celebs then?’

However, not everyone got excited about the line-up as some viewers admitted they didn’t recognise anyone.

I’ve only heard of one!

One viewer wrote: “Where are the ‘celebs’ then?”

Another viewer admitted: “I’ve only heard of one!”

A third fan confessed they just wanted to see the celebs get caught: “Love Hunted and always want them caught!”

Celebrity Hunted will return to Channel 4 later this March.

