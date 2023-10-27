This Morning announces replacements for Alison and Dermot as favourites set for return: ‘A dream team’

Flagship ITV daytime show This Morning has announced the replacements for Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary next week and fans are ecstatic.

The popular daytime show has had its fair share of switch-ups of presenters this year. First Phillip Schofield left after over 20 years of presenting This Morning. His former co-host Holly Willoughby also waved goodbye to the show months later after replacing Fern Britton 13 years ago.

As the show continues to experiment switching up its ray of presenters, it seems Alison and Dermot have remained regulars. However, they are to be replaced by former Big Brother winners Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark.

Dermot and Alison are being replaced on This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Josie and Rylan take over ITV show

From Monday (October 30), they will present every day of next week until Friday (November 3).

“Join @josiegibson85 and @rylan next week on #ThisMorning! Tune in from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV,” This Morning announced on Instagram.

With both presenters known to be a favourite among the public, they’re bound to have the nation smiling every morning.

Fans cannot wait to tune in

Since making the announcement earlier today (October 27), fans have taken to the comments section of This Morning’s post and expressed their excitement.

“Couldn’t wish for a better pairing. So looking forward to next week,” one user wrote.

“Oh music to my ears Rylan at last and with Josie, that’s brilliant,” another person shared.

“Omg the dream team. These two should be our lead team. Love them – good luck you two,” a third remarked.

“Brilliant, both are warm senative, all so funny and entertaining,” a fourth commented.

“Amazing! I love this new format, it’s great to give everyone a chance instead of just having the same ones. They are so much fun!!” a fifth person shared.

