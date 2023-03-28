This Morning fans issued ITV with a plea over Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby as Phillip Schofield’s absence went unmentioned again.

Alison replaced Phillip on the show yesterday (Monday, March 28) – and has done so again today (Tuesday, March 27) too.

Alison and Holly hosted the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield replaced on ITV This Morning

Yesterday saw This Morning undergo a major presenting shake-up.

Phillip usually hosts the show alongside Holly Mondays through to Thursdays.

However, yesterday, Alison was sitting next to Holly when the show began airing at 10am.

Alison, of course, usually hosts the show on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.

“Hello! Welcome to your Monday show,” Holly said.

“Phillip is having the week off so all the adults have left the building,” Holly declared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Alison and Holly hosting the show together again

Alison was back on the sofa alongside Holly again today.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a couple of pictures of herself and Alison on today’s show.

The first photo is a selfie of Alison and Holly on the sofa.

Alison a floral outfit with a purple shirt on underneath.

Holly, meanwhile, can be seen wearing a light purple top and a bright pink skirt.

In the second photo, Alison and Holly can be seen grinning as they sit on the sofa next to eachother.

Holly’s caption was very short, simply reading: “@alisonhammond55 [arrow through love heart emoji]”.

Viewers want more Holly and Alison! (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewer issue ITV with plea

Fans of the duo took to the comment section to issue This Morning and ITV with a simple plea – they want more of Holly and Alison together!

“Can we have more of you two please? Was such a joy watching you yesterday and can imagine today will be the same,” one viewer commented.

“I think this is the start of something really good,” another said.

I think this is the start of something really good.

Other This Morning viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“I would have Alison and Holly do this permanently. Holly looks so much more at ease and doesn’t have the smugness rubbing off on her at all. Has my vote,” one viewer tweeted.

“Loving Holly and Alison together on #ThisMorning The best presenter combination,” another said.

Read more: Judge’s warning over Phillip Schofield’s brother as he’s accused of ‘sexual acts with teenage boy’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.