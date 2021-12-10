ITV show This Morning has confirmed who will be presenting next week in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s absence.

And there’s good news for Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay fans.

Phil and Holly made the announcement today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning on ITV today?

After an ad break, viewers told that Vernon and Rochelle Humes would take the reins between Tuesday and Thursday.

There was also good news for fans of Josie Gibson.

After looking back at their favourite moments from 2021, the pair then said goodbye as they headed off on their break.

Holly said: “That’s it from us. We’ll be back with you at 10am on Christmas morning.

“Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay will be here to keep you company on Monday.”

How did viewers react This Morning on ITV?

We last saw Josie guest-host alongside with Phillip last month.

However, there was a mixed reaction from viewers about the new stand-ins.

One was excited about Josie and said: “#ThisMorning Yeah it’s Vernon and Josie next week!!”

However, when it came to Vernon and Rochelle, it wasn’t quite as positive.

One wrote: “Why do they keep trying to make Rochelle presenting happen? #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “So it’s Rochell & Vernon next week. I don’t know how to feel about that [cry-laugh emoji].”

Josie is back next week (Credit: ITV)

“We love you”

At the end of today’s show, Phillip then paid a touching tribute to the crew and viewers.

“We just wanted to say a big thank you to the wonderful This Morning team.

“They’ve been here through the good times, the challenging times and everything in between. We literally couldn’t do it without them.”

Holly then told viewers that they loved them, and clinked flutes of champagne with her presenting partner as the credits rolled.

Holly and Phil will be back on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Christmas Day?

As Holly mentioned, the gang will be back in Christmas Day at 10am.

Gino D’Acampo, Alison Hammond and Leona Lewis will help keep Holly and Phillip company on the big day itself.

And it’s not only This Morning – Good Morning Britain and Lorraine also get the Christmas Day treatment.

Loose Women will air on Christmas Eve.