A former This Morning model has made a dig at on Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The model, who has taken part in many fashion segments on the show over the years, spoke out about the co-hosts’ alleged “air of importance” and called their behaviour “shocking”.

In a video posted to TikTok, Harpreet Bedi-Joseph claimed: “I used to model on a regular basis on This Morning.”

This Morning model speaking on TalkTV
Harpreet Bedi-Joseph used to model on This Morning (Credit: TalkTV)

Former This Morning model speaks out about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

To support this, she followed up with a slideshow of photos of her on the show, including snaps with Phil and Holly themselves, as well as Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

“Phillip and Holly – they’re not really nice in real life,” she revealed.

She claimed: “It’s all an act for the screen, what you see.”

Turning to the topic of Phillip’s affair, which he recently confessed to, Harpreet said: “I’m so glad the secret has finally come out to the public.” She claimed that it was something she herself “knew about years ago” and had even told her family about.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly and Phil have been called out, again (Credit: ITV)

Following her video, which amassed thousands of views on TikTok, Harpreet then made an appearance on TalkTV yesterday (May 29). In this interview, the former model expanded upon her claims.

It was shocking to see how they would behave.

“I did not feel welcome with Phil and Holly,” she told the TalkTV hosts. “They had an air of importance and they wouldn’t approach you, you weren’t comfortable around them.”

Harpreet went on: “They would ignore you when you were rehearsing. They just wouldn’t talk to you, they had an air of importance, but they’d be fake for the cameras. It was shocking to see how they would behave.”

The model even went so far as to say she would decline if she was ever invited back to This Morning.

ED! have contacted ITV reps and reps for Holly for comment on this story.

