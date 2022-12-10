This Morning host Holly Willoughby has opened up about the “challenges” she’s facing with her three children.

Holly shares son Harry, 13, daughter Belle, 11, and son Chester, eight, with husband Dan Baldwin.

And, looking ahead to the Christmas festivities with her brood, Holly has admitted her concerns for what the new year will bring.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has opened up about parenting ‘challenges’ to come in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby on parenting ‘challenges’

Holly, who’ll be on screen on This Morning on Christmas Day, revealed her “little humans” are growing up fast.

And, while her babies getting bigger will be “challenging”, she has admitted she’s “really enjoying” the trio growing up.

“Looking ahead to next year, as I’m sure any parent would say that with every year brings new challenges,” Holly admitted honestly.

“But the flip side of that is that you’re watching these little humans grow and develop and become fully formed people.

“So I think I’m just looking forward to what’s next to come with them and seeing who they are turning out to be.”

Growing up fast

She then opened up on Harry – who’s now in his teens.

“My oldest is 13 now and the relationship changes hugely.

“You know, they sit at the table with you and you’re talking about things that aren’t just about what they got up to at school that day, it’s about how they view and see the world and I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m enjoying this phase and seeing all those things that you put in place throughout their early childhood years, suddenly blooming,” she admitted.

Holly then shared: “I can’t wait for more of that and just being a bit of a spectator with a helping hand!”

Holly Willoughby shares Christmas plans

The blonde presenter also revealed that she’s “got a houseful” to cater for this Christmas.

“I have got a houseful this Christmas! My family on my side are all coming on Christmas Day so I’m cooking a full turkey and all the trimmings, I will absolutely be doing Phil Vickey’s recipe,” she said.

“Then Boxing Day, I have all of Dan’s side of the family coming over and that’s a lot more chilled so obviously anything that’s left over from Christmas Day.

“But I always do a big fish pie and a big shepherd’s pie and plonk them on the table. They’re Italian so there’s loads of different Italian meats and cheeses and all sorts of lovely stuff, which is really nice,” she added.

‘Beautiful’ church service with her kids

This Morning star Holly also admitted that she’s been listening to Christmas songs “since August”, so she’s firmly in the Christmas spirit.

She did open up about one festive treat she’ll enjoy with her children, though.

“I love going to see something really Christmassy like The Nutcracker, we tend to do that every year.

“Plus seeing how many times I can watch Elf in the month of December, which is surprisingly a lot – that’s the kids favourite Christmas movie!

“We always go to our local church on Christmas as well, they do a really lovely nativity and all the kids from the area dress up as whatever animal they like.

“At the end of the service, all the kids in the local area are in this beautiful image, up there at the front of the church and it’s really lovely.

“I think Christmas Eve might be my favourite actually because of the anticipation of what’s coming,” she shared.

