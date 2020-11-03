This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left in hysterics as Emily Atack impersonated her farting.
The 39-year-old presenter couldn’t contain her laughter after watching a clip from Emily’s new ITV2 comedy show.
Th sketch show features a whole host of funny impressions, including a rather rude one of Holly.
Emily Atack impersonates Holly Willoughby on This Morning
In the sketch, Emily transforms into the mum-of-three with the help of a blonde wig and a pretty collared dress.
She nails Holly’s mannerisms before loudly breaking wind as the show heads into a commercial break.
The hilarious segment was played out on This Morning today (November 3) – much to the delight of the ITV star.
Speaking to Emily via video link, Holly said: “How did she know that in the breaks I have terrible flatulence?
“Thank you I think, not so much a form of flattery but a form of flatulence!”
Emily, 30, covered her face with her hands before going on to explain the funny impression.
The former I’m A Celeb star shared: “I made you do that because I thought to myself, when you think about the Queen for example, the one thing we can’t imagine the Queen doing is farting.
“Something I have always wondered, does the Queen fart?
“Then I thought, what is the one thing we can’t imagine the Queen of telly doing?
“I could have easily done a sketch about you laughing at a naughty joke, or giggling, but I wanted to do something that I cannot imagine you doing.”
Holly added: “Well farts are funny, they are always funny!”
Emily ended the chat by jokingly breaking wind as Phillip Schofield remarked to Holly: “Oh you just did?”
There’s something slightly different about Holly Willoughby on This Morning. We just can’t put our finger on it… 😂😂😂
For more comedy gold, watch The Emily Atack Show this Wednesday at 10pm on ITV2 and @itvhub@EmAtack @hollywills @thismorning pic.twitter.com/cajH0NVakh
— ITV2 (@itv2) November 3, 2020
What did This Morning viewers say?
ITV viewers were left seriously impressed by Emily’s spot on impression.
Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Emily Atack is the perfect lass, no question about that.”
A second said: “I’m howling, [bleeping] brilliant.”
Another added alongside a laughing emoji face: “Smelly Willoughby! #ThisMorning.”
