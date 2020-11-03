TV

This Morning: Holly Willoughby giggles as Emily Atack impersonates her farting on comedy show

The Inbetweeners star transforms into the presenter on her new ITV2 sketch show

By Rebecca Calderwood

This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left in hysterics as Emily Atack impersonated her farting.

The 39-year-old presenter couldn’t contain her laughter after watching a clip from Emily’s new ITV2 comedy show.

Th sketch show features a whole host of funny impressions, including a rather rude one of Holly.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby giggled as Emily Atack impersonated her farting (Credit: ITV)

Emily Atack impersonates Holly Willoughby on This Morning

In the sketch, Emily transforms into the mum-of-three with the help of a blonde wig and a pretty collared dress.

She nails Holly’s mannerisms before loudly breaking wind as the show heads into a commercial break.

The hilarious segment was played out on This Morning today (November 3) – much to the delight of the ITV star.

Speaking to Emily via video link, Holly said: “How did she know that in the breaks I have terrible flatulence?

Emily plays Holly on her new comedy sketch show (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Caller complains about lockdown ‘ruining’ her affair with married man

“Thank you I think, not so much a form of flattery but a form of flatulence!”

Emily, 30, covered her face with her hands before going on to explain the funny impression.

The former I’m A Celeb star shared: “I made you do that because I thought to myself, when you think about the Queen for example, the one thing we can’t imagine the Queen doing is farting.

“Something I have always wondered, does the Queen fart?

Holly and Phillip spoke to Emily via video link on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“Then I thought, what is the one thing we can’t imagine the Queen of telly doing?

“I could have easily done a sketch about you laughing at a naughty joke, or giggling, but I wanted to do something that I cannot imagine you doing.”

Holly added: “Well farts are funny, they are always funny!”

Emily ended the chat by jokingly breaking wind as Phillip Schofield remarked to Holly: “Oh you just did?”

What did This Morning viewers say?

ITV viewers were left seriously impressed by Emily’s spot on impression.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Emily Atack is the perfect lass, no question about that.”

A second said: “I’m howling, [bleeping] brilliant.”

Another added alongside a laughing emoji face: “Smelly Willoughby! #ThisMorning.”

