This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left in hysterics as Emily Atack impersonated her farting.

The 39-year-old presenter couldn’t contain her laughter after watching a clip from Emily’s new ITV2 comedy show.

Th sketch show features a whole host of funny impressions, including a rather rude one of Holly.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby giggled as Emily Atack impersonated her farting (Credit: ITV)

Emily Atack impersonates Holly Willoughby on This Morning

In the sketch, Emily transforms into the mum-of-three with the help of a blonde wig and a pretty collared dress.

She nails Holly’s mannerisms before loudly breaking wind as the show heads into a commercial break.

The hilarious segment was played out on This Morning today (November 3) – much to the delight of the ITV star.

Speaking to Emily via video link, Holly said: “How did she know that in the breaks I have terrible flatulence?

Emily plays Holly on her new comedy sketch show (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Caller complains about lockdown ‘ruining’ her affair with married man

“Thank you I think, not so much a form of flattery but a form of flatulence!”

Emily, 30, covered her face with her hands before going on to explain the funny impression.

The former I’m A Celeb star shared: “I made you do that because I thought to myself, when you think about the Queen for example, the one thing we can’t imagine the Queen doing is farting.

“Something I have always wondered, does the Queen fart?

Holly and Phillip spoke to Emily via video link on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“Then I thought, what is the one thing we can’t imagine the Queen of telly doing?

“I could have easily done a sketch about you laughing at a naughty joke, or giggling, but I wanted to do something that I cannot imagine you doing.”

Holly added: “Well farts are funny, they are always funny!”

Emily ended the chat by jokingly breaking wind as Phillip Schofield remarked to Holly: “Oh you just did?”

There’s something slightly different about Holly Willoughby on This Morning. We just can’t put our finger on it… 😂😂😂 For more comedy gold, watch The Emily Atack Show this Wednesday at 10pm on ITV2 and @itvhub@EmAtack @hollywills @thismorning pic.twitter.com/cajH0NVakh — ITV2 (@itv2) November 3, 2020

What did This Morning viewers say?

ITV viewers were left seriously impressed by Emily’s spot on impression.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Emily Atack is the perfect lass, no question about that.”

A second said: “I’m howling, [bleeping] brilliant.”

Another added alongside a laughing emoji face: “Smelly Willoughby! #ThisMorning.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.