Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning - they speak to caller about lockdown
This Morning: Caller complains about lockdown ‘ruining’ her affair with married man

Vanessa Feltz offered viewers advice in today's phone-in segment

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning viewers were shocked as a caller complained that lockdown had “ruined” her affair with a married man.

Vanessa Feltz was on hand to offer advice to viewers with their relationship concerns about the second lockdown in England.

One viewer, who went by the fake name of Lisa, explained on the show she had been having an affair with a married man before the first lockdown.

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning
Vanessa Feltz offered This Morning viewers advice (Credit: ITV)

What did ‘Lisa’ say on This Morning?

She complained it “ruined” their relationship and they called things off.

However, when restrictions lifted over the summer, the pair rekindled their romance.

With a second lockdown set to begin on Thursday (November 5), ‘Lisa’ said she’s worried the same situation will occur.

Writing in an email to the show, ‘Lisa’ said: “I was having an affair for about a year and the first lockdown ruined it.

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Phillip Schofield looked stunned over the situation (Credit: ITV)

“We tried to hold on but the thought of him and his wife getting closer again was tearing me apart so I called it off.”

She continued: “When lockdown lifted, we tried to get back to where we were but now I’m so scared I’ll lose him again.

I think this is the end of this affair don’t you?

“What shall I do?”

Meanwhile, stunned by the situation, Vanessa said: “I think say bye bye. I think this is the end of this affair don’t you?

“It doesn’t look like it’s got legs does it? You’re scared that he’s with his wife, you’re scared that he’s close to her.

This Morning phone-in with Vanessa Feltz
‘Lisa’ complained the lockdown would ruin her affair (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz tells This Morning caller to end affair

“He’s obviously not suggesting leaving his wife and building a new life with our lovely viewer is he?”

However, Holly Willoughby asked: “Is that enough for you? Is that what you really want?”

Vanessa continued: “Exactly. I reckon if it had a future, you and he would be saying, ‘that lockdown was such a terrible thing and neither of us could bare it, we’re going to have to come clean.’

“That’s not what happened at all. You carried on your sneaky affair. This gives you plenty of time to think about what really matters.

“Maybe going behind somebody’s wife’s back isn’t the ideal thing.”

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
This Morning viewers criticised ‘Lisa’ (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Vanessa concluded: “End it and then when you come out of lockdown, find somebody who is only and exclusively yours.”

Meanwhile, viewers couldn’t believe the phone-in, with some criticising ‘Lisa’ on Twitter.

One person said: “Lisa has no shame…”

Another wrote: “Unbelievable! Someone complains lockdown’s ruining her affair with a guy who’s married. Well good!

“Think of his poor wife. Selfish idiot!”

In addition, a third tweeted: “No sympathy for ‘Lisa’! Selfish [bleep].”

