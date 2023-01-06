Gyles Brandreth made a remark on This Morning today that sent Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary into fits of laughter.

Prince Harry has made some shocking remarks about the royal family, including brother Prince William, in a tell-all memoir called Spare.

The book is being released next week around the world.

However, Harry also shares some rather personal stories about himself, including some discussed on This Morning today.

In the memoir, he recalls the time he suffered from a “frostbitten penis” during William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.

Gyles Brandreth and Carol Vorderman kept giggling on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Gyles Brandreth sends studio into fits of laughter

Gyles exclaimed he had been translating the book, saying: “What a night I had with a Spanish dictionary! I was trying to find what frost-bitten penis was in Spanish. He also tells us his penis was frost-bitten.”

Prince Harry says in the book: “While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

Gyles then read aloud another segment of the book, this time regarding Harry’s virginity.

“I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion,” he said.

“I translated this from the Spanish [version], so if I’ve got it wrong, and it’s a sore thumb, I do apologise. But yes, aged 16 or 17. It was a field, an older woman took his virginity.”

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond couldn’t stop laughing either (Credit: ITV)

Gyles’ remarks immediately sent Alison, Dermot, and some of the This Morning crew into fits of giggles.

“And then when the act of darkness was completed, he laid on his front, and she smacked his bottom. And sent him on his way,” added Gyles.

Carol Vorderman kept sniggering too, and almost found it impossible to keep reading quotes from Harry’s book.

Dermot then laughed and teased that they might be taken off the air, which sparked Gyles to respond: “It’s in the book!”

