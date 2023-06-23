This Morning viewers left stunned over George Michael segment on today’s show

This Morning viewers have admitted to being left stunned by a George Michael segment on today’s show.

The episode paid tribute to the late singer, who would’ve been 60 on June 25, throughout today’s show. During the emotional tribute episode, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary spoke to a woman who said she owed her “miracle baby” to George Michael. This Morning viewers admitted that they were stunned by the “beautiful gesture” by the late singer.

Jo returned to This Morning with daughter Betsy (Credit: Youtube/ITV)

‘Beautiful’ gesture by George Michael revisited on This Morning

Dermot and Alison explained that This Morning had seen George Michael’s unbelievable kindness first-hand, with a gesture he made to a This Morning guest. Alison explained: “When Jo Maidment appeared on the show in 2010, to talk about the lack of funding for IVF treatment she never expected what happened next. A story she told when she returned to the sofa two years later.”

In the clip from 2012, Jo explained that she got a phone call from a “businessman’s” personal assistant who wanted to donate money for her IVF. Jo appeared on the show at the time with baby Betsy and said he asked for regular updates about her daughter.

For the special episode this week, Jo and Betsy, now 11, returned to the show. Jo explained that at the time, the PA told her a “businessman” wanted to pay for her IVF. Jo admitted she was reluctant at first. But knowing it could be her and her husband’s only chance to conceive, they agreed. She asked who the “businessman” was, but was told that he wanted to remain anonymous. A few days after they got home with baby Betsy, a card revealed George was the one who donated the money.

George revealed his identity to Jo after Betsy was born (Credit: Cover Images)

George’s family agreed for Jo to tell the story after his death

Betsy explained that she thought George was her parent’s “special friend” until last year. Jo explained that she wanted to keep George’s anonymity but after his death in 2016, she asked his family if she could share what he did for her. They agreed.

Dermot added other examples of George’s generosity. He also added that George spent £50,000 sending disadvantaged kids to Lapland and gave £9,000 to a Deal or No Deal contestant for their pregnancy treatment.

This Morning viewers stunned by the gesture

Many viewers of this show admitted they didn’t know about George’s gesture previously, and were amazed by his generosity. One person said: “Hearing the beautiful story about how George Micheal anonymously paid for a couple’s IVF warmed my heart! If only all celebrities, music stars, footballs, movie stars and politicians had the same heart as George! A rare, giving, kind, generous, beautiful soul!”

That made me quite emotional. What a gentleman George was.

A second viewer added: “Didn’t think I could love George Michael any more than I already do but watching This Morning and hearing how he anonymously paid for IVF for a couple to have their long-loved for family, how beautiful of him.” A third person wrote: “There will never be another George Michael in our lifetime, will there?” Another person confessed: “That made me quite emotional. What a gentleman George was.”

