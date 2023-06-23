Alison Hammond floors fans with shock career move away from This Morning: ‘This is blowing my mind’

Alison Hammond left her fans with their jaws on the floor after she unveiled some career news away from This Morning.

A fave with viewers, the 48-year-old national treasure shot to fame in Big Brother back in 2002 – and it’s fair to say she’s not stopped since. She’s been a regular on This Morning for over twenty years, starred in countless other TV shows, and has even become a mega-successful author (not to mention a meme queen!).

And now, proving she can turn her hand to whatever she likes, the Brummie babe has shocked her followers with her new career move.

Alison has left her fans floored (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond floors fans with ‘amazing’ career news

In an Instagram post she shared on Thursday (June 22) Alison revealed she had bagged a role in rapper Stormzy’s new music video – for his track Toxic Trait featuring Fredo.

Alison showed off her acting chops in the video, playing the role of a therapist. She could be seen sitting down on a sofa across from Fredo.

The telly star stepped into character. What’s more, she looked the part as she rocked a smart black blazer, black top and leather skirt.

Alison wowed fans with her latest venture (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison in Stormzy’s new music video

Staying true to her role, Alison held a notebook and pen. She asked Fredo: “I want you to tell me what your toxic traits are.” He then replied: “Listen I’ve just got too many man I don’t even know where to start.” Alison then replied back: “Well just start at the beginning.”

She also appeared in what seemed to be a group therapy session with both the musicians, Stormzy and Fredo. Alison, who was revealed to be the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off earlier this year, later posted a selfie of her and Stormzy on the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Fans ‘screamed’ after seeing Alison in the video

As expected, Alison’s loyal legion of fans were left stunned after seeing her face pop up in Stormzy’s video. Taking to the comments section, one person proclaimed: “This is blowing my mind.” Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Go Alison,” while a third quipped: “I screamed.”

“Amazing… love this!! I think acting might be your next vocation!!” said another follower. A sixth said: “This is insane I love it!”

