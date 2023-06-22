8 gorgeous gals who prove you don’t have to be super-slim to sizzle in swimwear

It’s shaping up to be a scorching summer and, as we prepare to slip into our swimsuits, we’re celebrating some of our favourite stars for giving us all some real beach body inspiration.

These eight amazing ladies prove that you don’t have to be a size 8 to sizzle in swimwear. They ooze body confidence and for good reason – they look stunning!

So if you’ve got a body, and are anywhere near a beach, take a leaf out of this little lot’s book. Slap on a smile, slather yourself in SPF and enjoy the sunshine. You only live once!

Alison Hammond has stunned in swimsuit pics on her social media (Credit: Youtube)

Alison Hammond stuns in her swimsuit

This Morning star Alison Hammond recently stunned Instagram followers with a swimsuit pic. Alison was all smiles as she posed in the sea in her swimsuit, with many fans adding how happy her smiling pic made them.

One follower wrote: “Alison living her best life.” Another person added: “Alison you always brighten my day. You are an incredible person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison teared up earlier this month when discussing body confidence with a This Morning viewer. When a caller said they felt judged by people staring at her in public, Alison told the woman: “Let them stare and you enjoy your life. Your body is not an ornament for people to stare at. You just do you babes.”

She added: “I feel like how you feel sometimes as well. It’s not always perfect what you see on the TV. I don’t like taking my jackets off but in life you have to enjoy it because before you know it, you are not here.” What a queen!

Nadia Sawalha said ‘life is too short’ to hate your body (Credit: Youtube)

Nadia Sawalha has been a long-time advocate for body positivity

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has been sharing her body positivity posts on Instagram for years now, showing off all her lumps and rolls in lingerie.

This summer has been no exception as Nadia has slipped into her swimwear and, as usual, she looks gorgeous! Nadia also shared an old picture of her in a bikini “20 years ago” where she looked “so unhappy” and was “desperately trying to cover” her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

But she explained she doesn’t feel that way any more, adding: “[It was] so much time wasted hating on myself. You can see from the pics decades later that body acceptance, is not confidence (who is truly confident) not body positive (I don’t really know what that means) but body ACCEPTANCE is where to find the joy. Look how joyful I am! The world doesn’t stop turning if you can find a way to accept yourself.”

She concluded the post: “To anyone that’s letting the nasty voices live rent-free in their head today… it doesn’t have to be like that forever. Trust me… I promise.”

Linda Robson has also stunned in swimsuit pics (Credit: Youtube)

Linda Robson

Another Loose Women star, Linda Robson, has also posed in swimsuits on her Instagram. After losing two and a half stone in 2018, Linda told the Loose Women audience: “I spent all my life walking around swimming pools covering myself up, wearing a sarong. For the first time I felt comfortable walking around, I posted it because I was proud of myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Robson (@lindarobson58)

She added: “I’ve lost two and a half stone, I’ve been going to the gym, why not post it?” And Linda hasn’t stopped since and is still stunning in her swimsuit pics!

Lizzo shared recent bikini pics on her Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

Lizzo recently stunned in her bikini

Singer Lizzo is another body positivity advocate, who recently stunned in her bikini set on her Instagram. Sharing a recent post where she posed in a bikini set she wrote: “Is it bikini season yet?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo got plenty of love for her post. One person wrote: “All these queens wearing two pieces, I’m starting to be motivated to do the same!” Another fan added: “Lizzo, you are an inspiration. Truly. I love your ‘I don’t care’ attitude. Can you send me some? I need it!”

Josie Gibson is another star who’s opened up about body positivity (Credit: Youtube)

Josie Gibson

This Morning star Josie Gibson also recently stunned in a segment on the show where she got to swim in a mermaid tail. Josie also posted the swimsuit picture to her Instagram, where many fans told her she looked stunning. One person wrote: “You looked amazing.” A second followed added: “Josie, you make such an amazing and beautiful mermaid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Speaking previously in an Instagram video in 2019, Josie shared that she loves her body. She explained: “I am a girl, I’ve breastfed a baby, my boobs can get a bit saggy, I’ve got cellulite galore. But I’m just working with what I’ve got and I bloody love it, it’s made a baby. And if you don’t like it you can all kiss my fat [bleep]!”

Scarlett Moffatt was hailed as an inspiration for her swimsuit photos last year (Credit: Youtube)

Scarlett Moffatt

TV star Scarlett Moffatt is currently pregnant with her first child, but she has never been shy about loving her body. Last summer, she took to Instagram after paps took photos of her in her swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

She captioned the post: “To the disgusting pap who snuck into the hotel to take photos of me with my little sister. I ain’t ashamed of my body, yes they’re not the most flattering pictures but baby I’m living my best life. This is a reminder to be kind about your own body and never let it stop you from doing the things you love.”

Scarlett was supported for her post by many fans. One person wrote: “You are absolutely beautiful inside and out and I would rather my daughters had role models like you any day of the week.” Another follower agreed: “You look truly wonderful and are such a massive inspiration to us all.”

Coleen Nolan is another Loose Women star stunning fans (Credit: Youtube)

Coleen Nolan

Another Loose Women star, Coleen Nolan, hasn’t been afraid to pose in bikini pictures on her Instagram. Coleen stunned in swimsuit photos while she posed in Dubai last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Col Nol (@coleen_nolan)

In 2020, Coleen told Hello! magazine that turning 50 helped her view her body more positively. She admitted: “I think the positive thing about getting in your fifties is that all of a sudden you go, ‘I really don’t care what you think as long as I’m happy’. My weight at the moment, I’m overweight – I’ll probably lose weight but I’ll do it on my own terms and in my own time and I feel happy in my skin.”

BAFTA winner Siobhan McSweeney is also sharing body positivity (Credit: Splash News)

Siobhan McSweeney is beach body ready!

Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney is another major advocate for plus-size women and girls. Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ before winning her BAFTA earlier this year, she said she won’t work with designers who aren’t size inclusive.

She explained: “I had lots of offers from amazing designers who wanted to dress me, but I refused to wear anything by a designer who would not design for my body if it wasn’t BAFTA-nominated. It’s the same fantastic and pretty average body whether it’s BAFTA nominated or not. I’d prefer to support people who dress for people like me – the very average woman – all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni)

Back in 2021, Siobhan hosted Channel 4’s series Exploring Northern Ireland where she posed in a swimsuit while exploring NI’s beaches. What a legend!

