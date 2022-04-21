Charlie Dimmock has a refreshing take on her weight, after admitting that she’s “always been up and down” when it comes to her size.

The popular gardener, on telly today (April 23) in ITV’s Garden Rescue, bounded back into the limelight on the show in 2017.

After being off screen for so long after leaving Ground Force, critical viewers were quick to point out that Charlie looked a little different from before.

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock has said life’s too short to worry about her weight (Credit: ITV)

Charlie Dimmock trolled over her weight

Of course, Charlie shot to fame in 1997 alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh on Ground Force.

She left the show in 2004, and didn’t return to our screens in a more regular capacity until fronting Garden Rescue some 13 years later.

And, as is the way with Mother Nature, of course her appearance changed over the years she was away.

Some cruel viewers are seemingly oil paintings themselves, though, and hit Twitter to criticise Charlie’s changing shape.

Read more: Charlie Dimmock’s secret heartache after losing her mum in the tsunami

“Charlie Dimmock has put some timber on!” slammed one.

“Time has not been kind to Charlie,” said another.

“Charlie Dimmock has been at the pies eh?’ said a third.

However, others were notably more understanding about us ladies and our changing figures.

And that there’s more to us than what you see before you.

“Binge watching Garden Rescue on iPlayer,” said one at the time. “Sure Charlie Dimmock has gained weight (me too), but her skills and knowledge are unaffected.”

Charlie shot to fame on Ground Force in her thirties (Credit: Tony Sapiano/Shutterstock)

‘I’ll never be slim or skinny’

It’s a sentiment Charlie, 55, appears to share after previously opening up about her weight.

Chatting to the Independent back in 2016, the green-fingered TV presenter explained that “life is too short” to worry about your weight.

And she admitted that the stance is something that has come to her with age.

Read more: MAFSA star Olivia claims her life has been ruined by trolls

“I’ve always been up and down in my weight. I’ll never be slim or skinny, let’s put it like that. One season I’ll be a size 14, then 18, but it’s something I’ve just accepted now.

“I’m at that age where I think, life is too short.”

Charlie also previously opened up about her sex symbol status when she joined Ground Force, admitting it baffled her.

“I was never a sex symbol before, so how could I suddenly become one? It’s just a bit silly. I received a few silly letters back then, like a marriage proposal from a farmer in Australia,” she said.

Famous for her reputation for not wearing a bra, Charlie said she “didn’t plan it” and insists the move was simply because “sometimes just more comfortable not having a bra on.”.

We’ve all been there, eh ladies!

The health benefits of gardening

Elsewhere Charlie has spoken about the benefits of gardening on her health.

Speaking back in 2018, she said: “It’s not only the physical side, it’s mentally [beneficial].

“You can be doing the job and just completely turn off [mentally] because what you’re doing is slightly repetitive, you don’t have to really think about what you’re doing and your brain wanders.

“And your brain might wander and go over what you’ve been thinking about – whether it’s work or family issues or something like that. But it’ll also wander off because something flies by, or you know the weather, the sunset looks amazing or the sunrise.

“It’s all those things and just being outside because you feel different in different weather and seasons, I can feel it.”

Garden Rescue is on today (April 23) at 5.10pm on ITV.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.