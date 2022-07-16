Charlie Dimmock, star of Garden Rescue on BBC One, has been in the public eye on TV for 25 years.

She first found fame on the box alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh on makeover show Garden Force.

The role saw her hailed as a sex symbol – and Charlie’s bra-dodging ways attracted plenty of media attention.

Gardening expert Charlie, who is also an author, had an eight-year run on the BBC show. And following that, her stardom saw her appear in a variety of telly roles, including on Celebrity Masterchef.

In the summer of 2016 Charlie returned to regular appearances on TV in Garden Rescue. A new episode airs on BBC One this weekend.

But, over a decade on since she was in the Garden Force crew, unkind observers trolled her over changes in her appearance.

Charlie Dimmock experienced changes with her appearance over time – and was abused by trolls (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Dimmock on ‘common misconception’

TV star Charlie said at the time she joined Garden Rescue that “life is too short” to worry about weight.

She told the Independent: “I’ve always been up and down in my weight. I’ll never be slim or skinny, let’s put it like that.

“One season I’ll be a size 14, then 18, but it’s something I’ve just accepted now.

“I’m at that age where I think, life is too short.”

Charlie joined Garden Rescue in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Charlie on Garden Rescue

Like many women in the spotlight, more than one aspect of Charlie’s appearance became an acceptable topic for examination.

As well as her weight and her approach to underwear, what she wears has also been scrutinised.

Regular Garden Rescue viewers will know the show is hardly a fashion parade.

And Charlie is more often than not seen in her working clothes, usually involving jeans and a denim shirt.

Charlie wears plenty of denim on the box when getting to work (Credit: BBC)

But her ‘look’ on Garden Force also led to a misconception about her, which she addressed way back in November 2006.

During a Q&A with the Independent, Charlie hinted at the time she wasn’t ever expected to wear anything beyond her gardening outfit… even on occasions when she dressed up.

If I turn up at a function wearing a skirt people ask: ‘Where are your jeans?’

She responded to a leading statement concerning a “common misperception” by noting people reckoned she doesn’t wear skirts.

Charlie added: “If I turn up at a function wearing a skirt people ask: ‘Where are your jeans?'”

Garden Rescue airs on BBC One on Saturday July 16 at 4.40pm.

