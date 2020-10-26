This Morning viewers were left gushing over a “handsome” chef on today’s show.

Tom Brown appeared on Monday’s programme to make hake kiev with pesto butter and hollandaise.

Tom was cooking from his own kitchen via video link as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tucked into their own dish back in the studio.

This Morning viewers were left gushing over “handsome” chef Tom (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

But as Tom was cooking away, many viewers were distracted by his looks.

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one person said: “Ooh Tom’s a dish isn’t he and his Kiev isn’t bad either!”

In addition, another wrote: “Apparently Tom Brown just made some food. I didn’t notice #ThisMorning.”

After that, a third added: “Tom brown is gorgeous.”

oooh Tom's a dish isn't he & his Kiev isnt bad either 😜😜😜 #ThisMorning — *miss ⭐19 times⭐ fabulousss (@lisamj_33) October 26, 2020

Apparently Tom Brown just made some food. I didn’t notice #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/kLjQJkeSwf — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) October 26, 2020

tom brown is gorgeous 🥵🥵 #ThisMorning — Dean (@DeanMSimons) October 26, 2020

Good to see Handsome Tom Brown again #ThisMorning — John smith (@bedfordfallsuk) October 26, 2020

One person even called Tom a “Poundland Tom Hardy”, writing: “Poundland Tom Hardy chef!!”

Poundland Tom Hardy chef!! 🤣🤣 #ThisMorning — Samantha Walker (@Samanth22356123) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, during the segment, Tom wowed Holly and Phil with his finished dish.

As he cut the kiev in half, garlic butter was seen pouring out of it.

Holly exclaimed: “Oh my God!”

Phil added: “And that’s exactly what ours did. Ours did that on the plate moments ago.”

Tom asked: “How is it? Have you eaten it?”

One viewer called Tom a “Poundland Tom Hardy” (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: “It’s amazing! I’m half-way through mine,” as Holly added: “I’m nearly finished mine. It’s so so good.”

Tom added: “Brilliant, I’ve already had three this morning.”

What else happened on This Morning?

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Phil and Holly met self-described psychic astrologer Jessica Adams as she predicted their futures.

Jessica, who claims she predicted coronavirus, said she believes the duo will both bring out books in the future.

She told Phil: “This is a second book for you, something a bit more personal.”

Jessica claims she predicted coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Phil, who has just released his autobiography Life’s What You Make It, replied: “More personal? I’m writing something that’s more personal? No chance!”

Phil’s new book goes into detail about the struggles he faced over coming out as gay.

In addition, Jessica predicted that Holly will bring out a children’s book made with “cutting edge technology”.

