This Morning viewers were divided during the show today (Thursday July 1) after it staged a Princess Diana-themed fashion show.

The late Princess would have been 60 today, and the world paid its respects.

This Morning hosted a fashion segment dedicated to Diana.

Viewers weren’t sure about the fashion segment (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the Princess Diana lookalike on This Morning?

On today’s show, Phillip and Holly welcomed in Gok Wan for his regular fashion segment.

Back in the day, the Princess was known for being fashion-forward and stylish.

And now, they wanted to show how she might have dressed today.

Subsequently, they paraded a group of models wearing a whole bunch of different outfits.

Gok tried to show what Diana might wear today (Credit: ITV)

Explaining her appeal, Gok also said: “She would’ve worn stuff that made her feel good, that was right for the right occasion.”

However, many viewers weren’t keen on the outfits Gok chose for the segment.

How did viewers react?

Some baffled viewers took to Twitter about the segment, and a couple called it “disrespectful”.

One said: “Sorry but getting Princess Diana lookalikes on to show us what she would be wearing at 60 if she were alive was completely tasteless and disrespectful.

“Really not sure who thought that would be a good idea? #thismorning.”

Really not sure who thought that would be a good idea?

Another wrote: “Not too sure about this fashion segment on @thismorning today.

“What Diana would wear today… just a tad distasteful.”

Lilly said she had a great time in the 1980s and 90s (Credit: ITV)

Who was the Princess Diana lookalike?

The show also welcomed Nikki Lilly, who worked as a Diana lookalike during the 1980s and ’90s.

Now 59, Nikki was brought on to give an idea how Diana might look today.

She said of her days as a Diana lookalike: “It was a wonderful thing working as a lookalike.

“When I was in the supermarket, some people would come up to me in tears, saying ‘I’m so sorry about Charles’.”