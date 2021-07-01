Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous as she wore a pretty pink outfit to host This Morning today (July 1).

Uploading her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly most definitely brought the sunshine in her minidress.

Rounding out her working week on the ITV daytime show, Holly looked sensational as she showed off her toned and tanned pins.

Holly Willoughby looked pretty in pink on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly shared her outfit details with her devoted followers.

She said: “Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @andotherstories.”

And, the best news is it’s in the sale and there are lots of sizes available!

Looking absolutely stunning in pink.

The puff sleeve minidress in pink florals comes in sizes 32 (UK size 4) to 44 (UK size 16).

It was £65 when it first went on sale – but there’s currently 49% off and it now costs just £33!

Holly looked pretty in pink in this dress (Credit: & Other Stories)

What did Holly’s fans think of her outfit today?

It’s fair to say they absolutely loved it!

“Such a lovely dress,” said one.

Another added: “Looking absolutely stunning in pink.”

A third commented: “Looking so pretty in pink today.”

“So summery,” said another.

What else has Holly worn this week?

It’s been a winning week for Holly when it comes to outfits.

Yesterday (June 30), she celebrated ITV’s Pride Day with a gorgeous – and sold out – rainbow skirt.

Earlier in the week she flashed her pins in a Kate Spade minidress.

She mixed it up with a green floral maxi dress on Monday’s show.

