Eva Speakman tearful as she makes heartbreaking confession about health battle

This Morning therapist couple Nik and Eva Speakman appeared on today’s episode of the show, and Eva shared some heartfelt sentiments about her menopause journey.

The 60-year old expressed feeling “low” and “depressed” over the past few years, and was “grieving for the person” she had been.

Speaking candidly about the menopause symptoms she suffered with, Eva shared: “My hair was falling out, I would wake up in the morning and it was like the floor was on fire, I couldn’t put my feet down because of the pain in my feet and my ankles.

“I started to gain weight, 24 pounds I gained. My brain fog, I felt low mood. I just felt like nobody would ever understand what I was possibly going through.”

Eva opened up about her menopause struggles (Credit: ITV)

Eva Speakman shared her struggles with menopause on This Morning

The bestselling author admitted that she confessed to husband Nik she didn’t know “who I am” or “who this person is.”

She confided in This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that her struggling left her feeling “embarrassed”.

She admitted: “I had lost who I was and I felt depressed. But I had felt really embarrassed that I had felt so low and so depressed.

“Knowing how very lost I felt and very confused that I wanted people to know that you can get through it. I was grieving for the person that I had been.”

Despite undergoing a variety of treatments and trying out countless menopause medication and gels “the changes weren’t overnight”, Eva said.

However, Eva revealed feeling as though she’s finally got “through the other side” and has “never felt better”.

Nik and Eva Speakman appear regularly on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who are Nik and Eva Speakman?

This Morning regulars Nick and Eva Speakman are a husband-and-wife therapy duo who specialise in treating addiction, phobias and eating disorders.

The pair have been studying human behaviour together for more than 20 years and host workshops across the UK.

In addition to their TV appearances and workshops, the duo are also published authors. They have released three bestselling books: Conquering Anxiety, Winning at Weight Pulse and Everyday Confidence.

The pair use a technique called Schema Conditioning Therapy, which they developed themselves. It is said to help recondition negative thoughts or behaviour and uncover the root causes of fears.

The couple have controversially described their method as better than anything offered by the NHS.

Eva became emotional on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning launches the This Morning Menopause Bus

The popular daytime talk-show will be partnering with Boots in order to raise awareness of menopause and bring support to women in the UK who are suffering.

The Menopause Bus will be heading out on the road from November 8, and will visit Manchester and Southend over two days.

For anyone in the area, This Morning doctors will be hosting daily Q&A sessions to help educate the public on menopause. The initiative aims to “change the way people think and talk about menopause”.

