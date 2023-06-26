This Morning hired an Elton John impersonator after Glastonbury and sorry seems to be the needed word

Elton John is the man on everybody’s lips today after a bone-rattling performance at Glastonbury so of course This Morning got in on the act.

Viewers (with dodgy eyesight and hearing) could have been forgiven for thinking the national treasure had hot-footed it back from Somerset to London to open the ITV show.

Alas, the production crew had just hired an impersonator. And he wasn’t very good. To be fair, belting out an Elton John classic at 10am on a Monday morning is a big ask for anyone. Even Sir Elton.

Happily, the tweets from viewers drinking it all in are bringing all the A-star entertainment…

The real Elton John doing what only he can at Glastonbury (Credit: Shutterstock)

Looky like (the wrong person)

@thismorning nice to see John Torode multitasking as Elton John today, what she cooking later? 🙌🏻⭐️ — VickyNovember💙 (@VickyAngelx) June 26, 2023

Come and have a go…

I think I sound more like Elton John than this person #thismorning — Lynsey Stead (@lynsey_ste82610) June 26, 2023

Sure you did!

Dave’s nan for the win

This Elton John impersonator looks like my nan, go on nan x #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) June 26, 2023

No flies on Andy (Nice work, Andy!)

Sir Elton John – the real one – closed a sun-drenched Glastonbury last night (Sunday, June 25) in what he has claimed was his last show in the UK. Although he’s said that before, tbf.

The performance earned widespread praise as being the GOAT of Glasto as he belted out hits including Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

He also paid tribute to good friend George Michael – with whom he famously duetted on Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – on what would have been the late star’s 60th birthday.

