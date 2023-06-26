Elton John at Glastonbury (Shutterstock)
TV

This Morning hired an Elton John impersonator after Glastonbury and sorry seems to be the needed word

How to kill a collective celebration!

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Elton John is the man on everybody’s lips today after a bone-rattling performance at Glastonbury so of course This Morning got in on the act.

Viewers (with dodgy eyesight and hearing) could have been forgiven for thinking the national treasure had hot-footed it back from Somerset to London to open the ITV show.

Alas, the production crew had just hired an impersonator. And he wasn’t very good. To be fair, belting out an Elton John classic at 10am on a Monday morning is a big ask for anyone. Even Sir Elton.

Happily, the tweets from viewers drinking it all in are bringing all the A-star entertainment…

Elton John at Glastonbury
The real Elton John doing what only he can at Glastonbury (Credit: Shutterstock)

Looky like (the wrong person)

Come and have a go…

Sure you did!

Dave’s nan for the win

No flies on Andy (Nice work, Andy!)

Read more: Fern Britton leads complaints over Elton John Glastonbury coverage

Sir Elton John – the real one – closed a sun-drenched Glastonbury last night (Sunday, June 25) in what he has claimed was his last show in the UK. Although he’s said that before, tbf.

The performance earned widespread praise as being the GOAT of Glasto as he belted out hits including Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

He also paid tribute to good friend George Michael – with whom he famously duetted on Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – on what would have been the late star’s 60th birthday.

What did you think of the Elton John at Glasto? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

Elton John This Morning

Trending Articles

Peter Andre on Lorraine and Amy Price outside ITV
Peter Andre showered with support after ex Katie Price’s mum launches attack on star
Bradley Walsh smiling and Dancing On Ice logo
Bradley Walsh tipped to host Dancing On Ice by show star: “He would bring that humour”
Nicola Bulley smiling with her dog on walk
Nicola Bulley’s cause of death confirmed as inquest answers five key questions
Titan submarine and Suleman Dawood smiling in image
Young man on board Titan submarine was ‘terrified’ about trip as sad reason he went revealed
Coronation Street logo
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shock pregnancy reveal – but who’s the daddy?
Lewis Capaldi performing at Glastonbury
These 10 reactions to Lewis Capaldi being supported by the crowd at Glastonbury will warm your cockles