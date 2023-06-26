Fern Britton leads complaints over Elton John Glastonbury coverage

Fern Britton was left complaining after Sir Elton John took the stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Elton John closed the festival on Sunday (June 25) with a two-hour set that will be his last ever show in the UK. While many fans were stunned by the legend’s performance, presenter and author Fern, and a few others, had one complaint.

Fern complained about the drone shots during Sir Elton John’s performance (Credit: Splash News)

Fern Britton complaint over Elton John Glastonbury performance

Taking to Twitter, Fern stated that she was struggling to see Elton due to “arty drone shots”. She wrote: “Stop with the arty drone shots Glastonbury director!!!! I want to see Elton and the stage!”

A second person added: “I said just the same! Let us see what the crowd are seeing, please!”

And a third said: “100% this! ‘Here’s what it’s like behind 100,000 people’… err no thank you!”

Another tweeted: “Feeling sea sick!”

However, it looks like Fern ended up still having a good time as another user told her: “Watch the lady doing sign language for Elton on iplayer. She is amazing,” leading to Fern replying: “I’m too busy dancing at the moment.”

Explaining that the issue may have been resolved, a Twitter user then told Fern: “Think they heard you!”

Another also added: “You did see Elton and the stage. The shots of Glastonbury were incredible. Never ignore a sunset, the crest of the moon, and the incredible crowd of people. Well done BBC.”

Elton’s performance at Glastonbury 2023 is his last performance in England (Credit: Splash News)

Fan reaction on Elton John’s performance

Other fans gushed about how phenomenal Elton John’s performance was. One person said: “Isn’t he brilliant! What an amazing night for him!”

A second wrote: “Absolutely amazing ! Aged 76 and the best performance.”

“#Glastonbury2023 has 100% saved the best until last,” another added.

Elton John performed a two-hour set at Glastonbury 2023 to close the festival (Credit: BBC)

A fourth user said: “He’s singing one of my favourite songs now. Candle in the wind.”

And a fifth wrote: “#EltonJohn still appears to very much have it.”

The Glastonbury 2023 festival took place from June 21 to June 25. Opening up his slot, Elton confirmed that it was an “emotional night” due to it being his last show in the UK.

