This Morning: Eamonn Holmes tells Denise Welch to ‘calm down’ during fiery coronavirus debate

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes stepped in to tell Denise Welch to “calm down” during a fiery discussion about coronavirus on today’s show (Friday, September 4).

The Loose Women presenter, 62, has been accusing the government and mainstream media of “scaremongering” in recent weeks.

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes stepped in to calm Denise Welch down (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch on This Morning

Denise urged the government and media to cut back on coronavirus updates and stop “scaremongering”.

“As things have improved drastically over the last couple of months, I noticed I didn’t see the other day when the news starts – bong! – nobody died in the UK because of corona-related illness,” she said.

“No, what we have is – bong! – ‘fears rise as spikes reach 1,075 a day’.

“If you’re going to frighten us with how many people are dying every day, please enlighten us and tell us how things have improved.”

Raising her voice, she continued: “I’m trying to allay the fears of somebody afraid if they go outside and touch somebody they’re going to get coronavirus.”

When Dr Sara Kayat tried to speak, Denise interrupted her, causing Eamonn to ask her to “calm down”.

Denise Welch is so right what’s the point in scaremongering everyone, people need to be safe but stop scaring everyone into thinking this situation isn’t getting better. Cases are up because they’re testing more but hospitalisations and ventilators are going down #thismorning — Becca 🛸 (@BeccaStewRt) September 4, 2020

Can’t believe people are having a go at Denise Welch. She’s not having a ‘psychotic episode’, she’s taking sense! If only more people listened #ThisMorning — KC (@KCee_12) September 4, 2020

Just watched you on #ThisMorning @RealDeniseWelch well done, we need positivity, l agree with everything you have to say. Don't stop. #StayStrong — Bel Shergold 💐 (@belshergie) September 4, 2020

What did viewers say?

Those in the pro-Denise camp were quick to agree with her on Twitter.

One viewer said: “Denise Welch is so right…

“What’s the point in scaremongering everyone, people need to be safe but stop scaring everyone into thinking this situation isn’t getting better.

“Cases are up because they’re testing more but hospitalisations and ventilators are going down #thismorning.”

Another wrote: “Just watched you on #ThisMorning @RealDeniseWelch.

“Well done, we need positivity, l agree with everything you have to say. Don’t stop. #StayStrong”

Didn’t know Denise Welch was a scientist/doctor with an in depth knowledge of proning people in ITU and false ideas about testing. Please use actual experts @thismorning #ThisMorning — Moralduty (@unityteach) September 4, 2020

#ThisMorning Turned off your programme for the day. Don't want to hear another word about Denise Welch, who has been spreading conspiracy theories for weeks, just because it curtailed her social life. If anyone has done damage, it has been her screaming at the camera. — DoncasterLass (@DoncasterLass) September 4, 2020

Nice to see world renowned virologist Denise Welch of loose women schooling the nation on her peer reviewed, cutting edge research she got from Reddit and Wiki. #ThisMorning — Joe (@JoeTP_85) September 4, 2020

Denise Welch criticised over coronavirus comments

But others were quick to denounce Denise’s views.

One Twitter user said: “Nice to see world-renowned virologist Denise Welch of Loose Women schooling the nation on her peer-reviewed, cutting edge research she got from Reddit and Wiki. #ThisMorning”

Another fumed: “Didn’t know Denise Welch was a scientist/doctor with an in-depth knowledge of proning people in ITU and false ideas about testing.

“Please use actual experts @thismorning #ThisMorning”

