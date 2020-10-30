This Morning host Eamonn Holmes couldn’t help but make a rude innuendo on today’s show.

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were speaking to Dr Scott Miller about black cats.

At the start of the show, the pair introduced Dr Scott to find out why people aren’t adopting black cats.

This Morning viewers were amused by Eamonn Holmes’ innuendo (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn told viewers: “Here’s what we’ve got coming up for you today. Are you superstitious about things like a black cat crossing your path?

“Well, ahead of Halloween, our vet Dr Scott Miller is hoping to break the stigma about black cats.

“He’s live at Shropshire this morning to tell us more,” as Dr Scott appeared on the show via video link.

He was holding an adorable black kitten.

Dr Scott giggled at Eamonn’s remark (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say on This Morning?

Eamonn then said: “Nice pussy.”

Laughing, Dr Scott replied: “Thank you Eamonn. I’m here in Shropshire surrounding myself with black cat lovers.

“They are fantastic and I am here to regale all things positive about black cats.”

Nearly spat my tea out when Eamonn Holmes said ‘nice pussy’.

Viewers were in giggles over Eamonn’s innuendo, with one person revealing they almost spat their tea out.

They wrote on Twitter: “Nearly spat my tea out when @EamonnHolmes said ‘nice pussy.'”

Nearly spat my tea out when @EamonnHolmes said ‘nice pussy’ 🐱😦🤣 #ThisMorning — Danielle (@danlouroberts_x) October 30, 2020

Another said: “Nice Pussy?!? @EamonnHolmes on #ThisMorning.”

A third added: “Nice pussy,” followed by laughing face emojis.

What happened during Dr Scott’s segment on This Morning?

Meanwhile, during the segment, Dr Scott explained why people shouldn’t have a bad perception of black cats.

Not only are black cats associated with Halloween and witches, but many believe they are a symbol of bad luck.

Because of these superstitions, Dr Scott said black cats are often overlooked by owners looking for a feline friend.

Dr Scott joined volunteer for Shropshire Street Cats Maxine Beech, who revealed it takes them a lot longer to home black cats.

Dr Scott met volunteer for Shropshire Street Cats Maxine Beech (Credit: ITV)

She said: “The people who have adopted black cats absolutely love them.

“I think there is still a superstition about black cats bringing bad luck.

“They’re seen as perhaps a bit boring and more common. And they don’t photograph very well.”

