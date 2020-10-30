Tommy Cannon got choked up on This Morning as he spoke about losing his best pal and co-star Bobby Ball.

Bobby, who was one half of the comedy double act Cannon and Ball with Tommy, died on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tommy admitted he “can’t make sense” of Bobby’s death.

Tommy Cannon admitted he “can’t make sense” of Bobby’s death (Credit: ITV)

What did Tommy Cannon say about Bobby Ball?

Tommy said: “It’s an awful time. At this moment in time, I don’t where I am.

Read more: Bobby Ball: Cannon and Ball star dies aged 76 after positive coronavirus test

“I can’t believe he’s passed away. I can’t make any sense of it yet, I really can’t, I miss him terribly, I loved him to bits.

“He had a great career. Great memories to look back on and I know one day I’ll meet him again,” as he became teary.

Tommy said he misses Bobby “terribly” (Credit ITV)

Tommy added: “So rest in peace, lad.”

When asked when he knew Bobby was unwell, Tommy continued: “To be honest, I didn’t really know.

“We last worked on the ninth of this month. He seemed okay.

I can’t make any sense of it yet, I really can’t, I miss him terribly.

“He was taken into hospital and that’s where he stayed. There were all sorts of things happening, ‘oh he’s stable, he’s getting a little better.’

“And then suddenly, he just passed away. His lovely wife got a phone call and that was it. It was so quick.”

Tommy and Bobby were close friends after working together for years (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, Tommy added: “Now he’s at rest and God love him. He’ll be up there with all his pals, Eddie Large, Eric Sykes, Bernard Manning, all the greats.

“And he’ll be shining like a light.”

Tommy said a “big chunk” of him has gone now Bobby has died.

In addition, he said: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. It’s an empty feeling that after 57 years working together.”

On Thursday, Bobby’s manager released a statement confirming his death.

Bobby died on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Bobby die?

It read: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems.

“At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.