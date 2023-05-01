This Morning guest branded ‘patronising’ as he repeatedly ‘tells Dermot O’Leary off’

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary was told off like a naughty schoolboy on the show today (May 1) by a “patronising” guest.

Dermot and co-host Alison Hammond were joined by personal trainer Wayne Leal. And it’s safe to say he pulled no punches as he put the pair through their paces.

The segment was all about extending your middle age with six exercises. However, before they even started, Dermot and Alison were called out.

Dermot came in for repeated tellings off on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary ‘told off’

“When you were sitting down on the sofa I watched the two of you getting up, and you got up quite poorly, I may add,” he said

“Oh god,” Dermot commented.

Party pooper keeps telling Dermot off.

The trio then got on the trampolining and, as Dermot got carried away, he came in for another telling off.

“Rebounding is not about trampoline,” the expert said. “Sorry, sorry mate,” Dermot said.

Health expert Wayne was branded a ‘fun sponge’ by viewers after telling Dermot off (Credit: ITV)

When the producers played Kris Kross song Jump, Dermot started jumping even higher. “Careful, careful,” the PT warned.

Wayne then demonstrated a push-up, which Alison stepped up to demonstrate. “I don’t want you to do it,” he chastised. She pulled a face and then offered her apologies.

Dermot and Alison fronted a trampolining segment with a little bit too much excitement (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

This Morning fans watching at home were quick to brand Wayne “patronising” and also a “fun sponge”.

One said: “This health and fitness guy is very patronising.” Another commented: “This trampoline guy is a fun sponge.”

Others noticed trampoline fan Dermot getting a telling off.

One laughed: “Dermot getting a telling off [crying with laughter emojis].” Another commented: “Party pooper keeps telling Dermot off.” A third then joked: “Dermot is this guy’s worst nightmare.” Another loved Dermot’s telling off and said: “Dermot being told off is gold.”

