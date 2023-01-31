Deidre Sanders looking sad on This Morning today
This Morning star Deidre Sanders makes heartbreaking confession six weeks after losing beloved husband

The agony aunt told a grieving caller about her recent experiences with bereavement

By Ryan Keane

This Morning agony aunt Deidre Sanders made a heartbreaking confession on today’s episode (January 31).

The 77-year-old said she “cries every day” since her husband’s passing.

As part of her regular segment on the show, Deidre took calls from multiple people seeking advice.

Whilst the first caller expressed her annoyance with rude neighbours, the second explained she’d recently lost both her partner and mother.

Phil and Holly talk to a caller on This Morning
This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby expressed their empathy for a caller who was experiencing intense grief (Credit: ITV)

Host Phillip Schofield dubbed it a “double blow” as Deidre began giving the caller some words of wisdom. As she did this, Deidre made a heartwrenching admission related to the death of her husband Rick.

Deidre Sanders reveals grief caused by husband’s death

The caller, clearly emotional, sought some advice from Deidre on how to navigate the tricky waters of bereavement.

“Well, I really feel for you,” Deidre began. “I really know from the heart just how hard it is.”

I still cry every day at home, I miss him, I feel those really sad thoughts.

She then said, referring to her late husband Rick: “We were together for 55 years. That’s a heck of a thing to move on from.”

Deidre Sanders talks to sad caller
Deidre Sanders opened up about her own grief after losing her husband on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Deidre revealed earlier this year that Rick had died just a few days before Christmas 2022. He passed just days after she was awarded with an MBE.

The agony aunt proceeded to open up even more about how his death has affected her.

“I have found it helps to almost split into two,” she advised the caller. “I still cry every day at home, I miss him, I feel those really sad thoughts.”

She went on to explain the importance of surrendering to our emotions. Deidre warned that suppressing sensations of grief isn’t good for us.

“Sob all you need to,” she told the caller. “Actually, it’s nature’s way of healing us.”

Deidre Sanders talks to sad caller on This Morning
Phillip and Deidre told ‘Denise’ to stay on the line so the This Morning team could properly assist her (Credit: ITV)

The caller swiftly became emotional. Both Phillip and Deidre told her to stay on the line even though the segment was about to end.

Deidre promised the caller she would speak with her in a few moments.

Deidre’s bereavement

Deidre first shared the news of her husband’s passing earlier this month. She told presenters Andi Peters and Josie Gibson that Rick had died on December 16th.

She returned to This Morning just two weeks ago. In a heartfelt admission, she told Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby that Rick had joked about her MBE with her.

“He did know about the MBE before he died so that was lovely,” she’d confessed. “He could tease me about it.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

