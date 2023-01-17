On This Morning today (Tuesday January 17), Deidre Sanders spoke movingly about her late husband’s final moments.

Agony aunt Deidre revealed losing Rick after 55 years of marriage meant recent weeks have been a “roller coaster” for her.

But she also shared an uplifting and “lovely” instance between them before he passed away relating to a recent achievement.

Deidre Sanders appeared on This Morning today and opened up about the loss of her late husband (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today with Deidre Sanders

Deidre’s appearance on Tuesday’s show marked her first time back on since she was awarded an MBE in the the New Year Honours List for 2023.

Rick sadly passed away just before Christmas.

But Deidre, 77, was able to tell hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that Rick knew about her award, as she received a call about it prior to his death.

Furthermore, in what will hopefully prove a happy memory during a very difficult time, Deirdre noted Rick even made a joke about her being recognised.

Agony aunt Deidre revealed her husband died just before Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders’ late husband’s reaction

Deidre’s MBE came up immediately as Phillip introduced her with her full title.

“It’s very deserved as well,” co-host Holly congratulated Deidre, who said she was “honoured”.

Phillip went on: “It is a nice bright light in quite a sad time for you.”

To which Deidre agreed, reflecting: “It has been very much a roller coaster with losing my husband.

“But he did know about the MBE before he died, so that was lovely. He could tease me about it.”

He did know about the MBE before he died, so that was lovely. He could tease me about it.

Deidre also said how it felt good for her to be back at work.

“We’re very sorry and we’re glad you’re here,” Phillip added.

In September of last year, Deidre revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was put on the NHS two-week cancer pathway.

She returned to the ITV series a month later and confirmed she had undergone surgery and her cancer was “gone”.

Read more: This Morning star Deidre Sanders reveals breast cancer diagnosis and shares fears over mastectomy

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.