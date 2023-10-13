This Morning viewers stunned by Dawn French’s appearance as she shows off ‘new look’

Dawn French debuted a ‘blooming amazing’ new ‘do on This Morning which was a hit with fans.

After ditching her signature straight brunette locks and more recent drey hair, the Vicar of Dibley star showed off a perfect silver coloured wavy lob hair style.

The 65-year-old comedienne looked as fabulous as ever, as she discussed her newest memoir The T*** Files.

Dawn French debuts a striking new look on TV show This Morning (Credit: ITV)

But it was her natural grey hairdo that got viewers talking during the show, and received the seal of approval from fans.

One person tweeted: ‘Dawn’s hair looks gorgeous.’

Another wrote: ‘Dawn French looks blooming amazing!’

Someone else tweeted: ‘It looks lovely, suits her.’

Dawn French starred as Geraldine in The Vicar of Dibley and sported a shiny brunette lob (Credit: BBC)

New ‘do debut

And another social media user pointed out that: “At least Dawn French can embrace the grey #ThisMorning.”

Dawn, who is embarking on a UK wide one-woman theatre tour with the book next year, is on a mission to embrace her mishaps.

As part of a new chapter in her life she revealed all the mistakes she’s made over the years to the show’s two Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

She said: “I set out to make myself laugh.

Dawn French reveals some of her more shocking mistakes in her new memoir (Credit: ITV)

“I thought the most joy I have had in my life is when I’ve made huge mistakes and then tell people about those mistakes. I can tell you stories of my whole life when I’ve been a complete idiot.

“Perfection is not possible and do you know what, it’s not even desirable!

Dawn French made This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary laugh (Credit: ITV)

Fessing up

“We all know we can’t achieve it so why are we pretending? If you make mistakes that’s where you learn the most. They’re like mirrors.”

Some of her funny ‘mistakes’ including confusing the Queen Mother with a witch.

Dawn later revealed she had a confrontation with the pop icon Madonna in Australia which left her feeling a ‘blubbering wreck’ and ‘ashamed of myself’.

Read more: Holly and Phil fan theory has them reuniting for brand new TV venture

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.