This Morning viewers shocked over discovery about Craig Doyle today: ‘What?!’

This Morning viewers were left stunned today (June 8) over a discovery about Craig Doyle.

The presenter has stepped in to host alongside a returning Holly Willoughby this week following Phillip Schofield‘s dramatic departure. Craig has previously stood in for Holly and other presenters during the school holidays.

However, while Craig has been appearing on This Morning since back in 2021, it seems viewers don’t know him as well as they thought they did.

As Craig casually let slip his age on the show today, people were left in shock. It turns out the Irish presenter is 52, aka, closer in age to Phil than he is to Holly.

This Morning viewers could not get over the revelation about Craig’s age, with many rushing to social media to express their surprise.

One shocked fan tweeted: “Craig is 52! Thought he was younger than Holly.”

Holly is 42, in case you wondered.

“WHAAAAAT?! Craig Doyle is 52?!” Someone else was equally stunned.

Is Craig Doyle aging like a fine wine? YES HE IS#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/LC58nOIH1F — Rebecca (@rebecaulfield) June 8, 2023

Another fan remarked that he “was aging like a fine wine”.

“Enjoying Craig Doyle on the telly but am in shock that he’s 52! Yikes – hope I look half as good when I’m that age!” Somebody else said.

Another person agreed: “Omg he’s never 52 – I would have said late 30’s.”

Someone else said: “Craig Doyle is nearly 52. FIFTY TWO! God he’s aged well.”

Elsewhere, there were also widespread calls for Craig to become a permanent replacement for Phillip Schofield.

“Just hand Craig Doyle the permanent #ThisMorning gig and that’s PROBLEM SOLVED,” said one person.

Another agreed: “This Morning has got to make Craig Doyle the permanent host, he is lovely.”

