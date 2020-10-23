This Morning star Alison Hammond took over the show today as she hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The presenter announced she would be guest editing Friday’s episode (October 23) and deciding the running of the programme.

Opening the show, Alison was surrounded by cushions with her face and famous catchphrases on them.

Alison Hammond took over This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond takes over This Morning!

Meanwhile, the crew all sported t-shirts with ‘Team Alison’ printed across them.

She said: “Yes you heard it correctly… today’s This Morning is going to be a bit different because I am the boss everybody!” as the crew cheered.

Alison continued: “But don’t worry, I’m not one of those people who lets it go to my head.

“I have changed a few things but I’ve kept it nice and subtle. I’ve got cushions… it’s very charming. It’s a bit like myself.. charming, subtle, beautiful.”

Dermot O’Leary hosted the show with Alison (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Obviously I am the editor today so I’m making myself the star of the show.”

Dermot then jokingly booed as he joined Alison on the sofa.

Alison Hammond is a ray of sunshine on this dull dreary Friday.

He said: “How did this happen?!” to which Alison asked: “Are you excited Dermot?”

Dermot admitted: “Kinda… what should I be expecting?”

Alison joked: “Well, there’s a little bit for me and there’s a teeny bit for you.”

The show featured a performance which definitely woke up viewers (Credit: ITV)

To kick off the show, viewers were treated to a live theatre performance.

Meanwhile, the programme also featured a makeup segment for black skin and a fashion item for men.

The pair also spoke to singer Rick Astley and Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon.

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers loved the programme and were begging ITV to make Alison a permanent host.

One person said: “Loving Alison Hammond on this morning @thismorning @AlisonHammond so funny. Need her on every day.”

Loving Alison Hammond on this morning @thismorning @AlisonHammond 😍😂😍😂 so funny. Need her on every day! — Lady FizzyWizzy (@LadyFizzyWizzy) October 23, 2020

Another wrote: “@AlisonHammond [is] a ray of sunshine on this dull dreary Friday. Loving @thismorning. Team Alison all the way!”

A third tweeted: “Alison over Phil & Holly everyday.”

@AlisonHammond a ray of sunshine on this dull dreary Friday. Loving @thismorning. Team Alison all the way! 🙌🏻 — Lizi (@ElizabethOMall5) October 23, 2020

Alison over Phil & Holly everyday 👍 #ThisMorning — Stephanie D (@Stepharrnee) October 23, 2020

#ThisMorning Brilliant show today, so happy to see Alison and. Dermot , a lot more lively and upbeat, let's hope there is a permanent change from Eamon and Ruth! — sarah quinn (@satsysin) October 23, 2020

Alison Hammond is giving me life hosting #ThisMorning — Mel. (@melhill_) October 23, 2020

However, some people weren’t too keen on the energetic performance at the start of the show.

One person said: “God it’s far too early in the morning for this.”

Another added: “Please not this type of singing at this time of the morning. It’s so painful.”

