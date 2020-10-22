This Morning star Alison Hammond has announced she will guest edit the programme this week.

The star has become a favourite among viewers thanks to her hilarious antics on the show.

On Friday (October 23), Alison will host alongside Dermot O’Leary after meeting with the show’s editor Martin Frizell to discuss the running of the programme.

What does Alison Hammond’s new role on This Morning involve?

The star will decide which topics she would like to cover and which celebrity guests she will invite on.

In addition, Alison will pick what features she would like to have on the show.

Martin will share his top tips with Alison, however, she will make the final decisions.

Meanwhile, in true Alison style, she wants the crew to wear ‘Team Alison’ t-shirts and has made requests for a fashion item with hunky male models.

Alison will also like to send her friend Josie Gibson on a scary Halloween challenge.

The mum-of-one will also give orders to the team in the gallery as she helps directing the show.

What did Alison say?

The star said: “It will just be a joy! There will be nothing about lockdown or coronavirus.

“There’ll be a lot of recipes and food… and maybe a little bit of fashion and fun. It’s going to be great and I’m excited to be the boss!”

Meanwhile, Martin added: “I still can’t quite believe that I have agreed to this, but yes, on Friday October 23, our Alison Hammond will be stepping into my shoes and taking charge of This Morning.

It’s going to be great and I’m excited to be the boss!

“She will brief Dermot, decide on topics and items of the day, and be in the gallery calling the shots and giving her unique style of guidance to the team.”

He said: “But you know what, I think she’ll be great.

“She knows the show inside out and I think viewers will be in for a real treat.”

Alison never fails to win over viewers with her interviews and segments on the show so we think she’ll be amazing!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV.

