Alison Hammond smiling in pink outfit alongside This Morning logo
TV

This Morning viewers distracted by Alison Hammond’s appearance today

Alison dons a bright pink dress on This Morning today

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

This Morning viewers couldn’t help but get distracted by Alison Hammond’s bold outfit on the show today.

Alison returned to present the daytime show alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary.

The pair discussed everything from the medical drama Maternal to fatal dog attacks on the show today.

However, it was Alison’s bright pink outfit that got everyone talking!

Dermot O'Leary talking and Alison Hammond smiling on This Morning
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presented the popular ITV show This Morning on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Alison on This Morning today

This Morning got off to an unusual start on Friday as Alison and Dermot were nowhere to be seen after the opening credits rolled.

Instead characters from the 70s show, The Wombles, replaced the presenting duo, before they all joined together for a dance.

But despite the entertaining routine, fans all had their eyes on Alison’s showstopping dress instead!

Alison you look stunning in your dress you’re smashing it.

Alison’s known for loving a good pink moment in her outfits on This Morning and her gorgeous new dress was definitely a head turner.

The presenter looked incredible on the show wearing a bright pink ribbed dress, which flattered her figure.

Several fans claimed that Alison looked ‘stunning’ in her dress and were quick to express their love for her look on Twitter.

One wrote: “Alison you look stunning in your dress you’re smashing it.”

Someone else also said: “Alison Hammond hair and makeup: on point #ThisMorning.”

Alison Hammond wearing a bright pink dress on This Morning
Presenter Alison Hammond stunned viewers in bright pink dress on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Alison was given a gift today to mark her upcoming birthday on February 5.

At the end of the show, Dermot presented Alison with a huge bunch of flowers.

He told her: “You light up our screens every Friday. It’s a treat to be with you. I jump out of bed knowing I’m going to be with you.

“You’re the most wonderful person to work with.”

