This Morning star Alison Hammond breaks social media silence after breaking down

This Morning star Alison Hammond has broken her social media silence after her tearful appearance on the show earlier today.

The presenter, 47, broke down in tears during the programme’s phone-in segment as she opened up about her weight struggles.

Following the show, Alison took to Instagram to share a photo of her stunning outfit today as well as a supportive message.

Alison showed off her outfit today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

The first photo on her Instagram Stories showed Alison posing in a red and black animal print kimono.

Another post came from a viewer, who wrote: “@alisonhammond you are such an amazing woman and a big inspiration to so many people out there.”

Alison has also gained support on her latest Instagram post.

Alison broke down in tears today (Credit: ITV)

The video showed Alison and Dermot O’Leary messing around off-air.

Viewers flooded the comment section with praise for Alison as one person said: “Alison! I just want to come and give you a massive hug!”

Another wrote: “Alison you have me in tears watching This Morning, you are just gorgeous the way you are.”

One added: “I’m writing this through tears. You have no idea of the impact you have had. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Dermot praised Alison, calling her an “inspiration” (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Alison broke down in tears on This Morning today as she opened up about having “obesity all my life”.

She tearfully said: “What people don’t realise is obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.

“I think people look down on people just because they’re so big and they can’t actually help it when they’ve actually got a disease.”

As she returned from a break, Dermot praised her as an “inspiration”.

He said: “You’re an inspiration and I’m very proud of you.”

Alison asked: “Was I an ugly crier?” to which Dermot said: “The most beautiful crier.”

