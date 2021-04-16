Alison Hammond on This Morning
This Morning: Alison Hammond gets ‘ticking off’ from vet during phone-in

Viewers called in with their pet dilemmas

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond got a ticking off from vet Dr Scott Miller today during a phone-in segment.

Dr Scott appeared on Friday’s show to help viewers with their pet dilemmas.

One woman phoned in to get advice on her Cavapoo, who was suffering from a phantom pregnancy.

Dr Scott told off Alison on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning with Alison Hammond?

As Jayne explained her dog’s problem, Alison was heard giggling in the background.

Jayne said: “I have a Cavapoo, she’s nearly three and she’s going through a phantom pregnancy,” as Alison giggled.

Dr Scott said, “Alison, it’s not funny,” to which Alison was heard saying: “Sorry.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This morning
Alison apologised on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Oh my God. I didn’t even know that would happen!”

Jayne continued: “[My dog] is crying. This is really unlike her and we just don’t know what to do with her because she’s so so sad.”

Dermot O’Leary asked: “Dr Scott, can you first explain what a phantom pregnancy is?”

Oh my God. I didn’t even know that would happen!

Dr Scott said: “Yes, so it actually is a real condition,” as he looked at Alison.

Alison said: “Sorry, I haven’t heard of this before!”

Dr Scott on This Morning
Dr Scott explained phantom pregnancies within animals (Credit: ITV)

Dr Scott added: “It’s basically where the body is confused in thinking it’s pregnant.”

Viewers weren’t impressed with Alison’s comments and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “I was a bit upset by the pet segment. I love Alison but she should have been told that pet problems are nothing to laugh at.”

Another wrote: “Glad the nice Vet doc told Alison off. She’s was being disrespectful.”

However, others defended Alison.

This Morning
Viewers were divided over Alison on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

One wrote: “Reading comments on here about #ThisMorning. Whatever happened to #BeKind? Guys, if @AlisonHammond & @radioleary aren’t your type of viewing just turn over..”

Another tweeted: “I’m sorry but Alison Hammond is the best thing to ever happen to #thismorning her and Dermot are the perfect team.”

