This Morning viewers divided over Alison Hammond’s ‘cringe’ plea to nation today

On This Morning today (October 5), viewers were left divided after Alison Hammond performed a sketch pretending to be a candidate for the new Prime Minister.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were joined by Alastair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who are currently presenting the Channel 4 show Make Me Prime Minister.

Viewers were left divided after a segment in which Alison Hammond outlined her Manifesto to be Prime Minister (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alison Hammond’s sketch on This Morning

This Morning welcomed guests Alastair and Baroness Sayeeda, who are currently presenting Channel 4 show Make Me Prime Minister.

The show will put 12 ordinary people through their “political paces” as they compete to become Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

Alison decided to throw her hat in the ring while the presenters were guests on the show today.

She stood at a podium with “There’s hope with Hammond” etched on it.

Alison then began her Manifesto, which included getting rid of all bills, saying she would find money from other areas.

This included fines “mainly from men who wear sandals and socks”.

Alison said she would scrap bills, and that everyone in the UK would receive a plot of land (Credit: ITV)

She then went on to tell viewers that she would give everyone in the UK their own plot of land and that there would no longer be speed cameras, and people can park wherever they want.

However, political journalist and guest Alastair told her that she was “too populist” and that her ideas would “never happen”.

Alison also vowed that everyone should have a “Hammond hug”.

At the end, she told viewers: “I hope you vote and I hope you vote wisely.”

Fan reactions

This section divided viewers, with some branding the sketch ‘cringe’ while others seemed to enjoy it.

Not sure Alastair Campbell got the funny side of that at all

One viewer tweeted: “Whose idea was it to do this embarrassing sketch? And while you had guests? An insult to them.

“It was cringe-worthy. Even Alison was embarrassed.”

“Not sure Alastair Campbell got the funny side of that at all,” commented another.

“Why is she even allowed to take up time with such drivel.. sums up everything I feel about This Morning show I don’t hate her; sometimes she is good. I just feel this is not entertaining at all.”

Another viewer simply said: “Cringe!”

However, some fans were supportive of Alison’s segment.

One fan said: “Alison Hammond for Prime Minister. We all need a Hammond hug! She always makes me smile.”

“Way to go, Alison I’m defo in need of a Hammond hug,”, said another.

A third wrote: “Alison Hammond for PM. She’s got the presence, charisma and voice oh, her voice is boomingly amazing. She’s got my vote!”

