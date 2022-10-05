Phil and Holly apologise after causing distress at start of This Morning

This Morning today (Wednesday, October 5) saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield forced into apologising for causing distress at the start of the show.

The stars were discussing spiders on the show today, and some viewers weren’t happy.

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning got off to a horrifying start thanks to some scary graphics.

At the beginning of today’s show, fake spiders could be seen running across the screen.

“We will be putting up spider alerts for anyone who doesn’t like spiders throughout the show,” Phillip said.

“Although we didn’t warn you that they were going to be running across your screen.”

“Sorry!” Holly added.

“I can imagine you were looking at your telly and thought, ‘Oh my God, there’s a spider on my telly!’ We didn’t warn you about that,” Phillip continued.

“Sorry!” Holly added again.

Viewers react to spiders on This Morning today

Unsurprisingly, some viewers were not happy to see spiders on their screens today.

Many took to Twitter to complain, with some even switching off.

“Urghhhh HATE spiders… see you tomorrow guys… just can’t watch today,” one viewer tweeted.

“Whose daft idea was it to have the ‘spiders’ running across the screen? Any phobic person who could have been helped by this section will have turned over!” another ranted.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get over my fear of spiders. All those legs,” a third wrote.

“@thismorning are you kidding? SPIDER SPECIAL. Absolutely not, turned off for today. No thank you!” another said.

“Oh look it’s spider season. Let’s drag the Speakmans out of their hideaway,” a fifth grumbled.

Gino D’Acampo comes under fire

This isn’t the first time This Morning has come under fire this week.

Just yesterday (Tuesday, October 5) Gino D’Acampo was blasted by viewers for his “insulting” behaviour on the show.

Gino made a chipolata and mascarpone pasta yesterday and decided to add an expensive ingredient to the dish – white truffle.

When asked why he was including such an expensive ingredient in his dish, Gino simply replied: “Because I can.”

This, understandably, didn’t go down well with viewers.

“Chef Gino calls ahead to make the show buy him a £100 truffle, which he then takes home. Really makes sense when people are struggling to pay for their shopping. Get real #ThisMorning,” one viewer ranted.

“Gino De Campo is all ego… ‘I use white Truffle… Because I can’ well good for you Gino. So out of touch. #CostOfLivingCrisis #ThisMorning,” another said.

“#ThisMorning doing a cooking section with white truffles… could you be any more tone deaf during the current cost of living crisis? Pathetic,” a third wrote.

