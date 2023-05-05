This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ over Alison Hammond’s behaviour during coronation special

This Morning viewers reportedly “switched off ” during the show’s coronation special today as Alison and Dermot hosted.

Today’s episode of the daytime show saw the This Morning team up with soap favourite, Coronation Street, for a coronation special. King Charles’ coronation is set to take place this weekend on Saturday May 6.

Viewers were able to watch David (Jack P. Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) on This Morning for the coronation celebrations. The characters were then interrupted by fellow Coronation Street star Max (Paddy Bever).

This Morning started their coverage of King Charles’ coronation with a coronation Street special today (May 5) (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers reaction

Hosted by This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, the set was certainly filled with Alison’s great cheer. However, it looks like some viewers were feeling too tired for the studio’s lively coronation set.

One person said: “I’m going to have to turn this off. I can’t stand it. It’s making me nauseous #ThisMorning.”

A second wrote: “[Bleep] hell, that cackle. I might switch off again #ThisMorning.”

“Why don’t you shut up @AlisonHammond. Bloody noise is a real turn off. Literally! #ThisMorning,” another added. And a fourth user added: “This isn’t working for some reason. Alison screaming again #thismorning.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were in great spirits as they hosted today’s show (May 6) of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning positive reactions

On the other hand, other viewers loved what they were watching on This Morning. One viewer wrote: “Can they change the coronation tomorrow to crowning Alison hammond as a Queen with no King #thismorning?”

A second said: “Enough already! Can someone PLEASE just give @AlisonHammondher own Saturday night talk show slot!!!! #ThisMorning?”

“@thismorning Brilliant fun show @AlisonHammond @radioleary @Josiestweet. All the Corrie actors and the clever crew and team for making it all happen #ThisMorning,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Best episode of #ThisMorning already. On the set of @itvcorrie love it. @AlisonHammond @radioleary @Sharontweet.”

