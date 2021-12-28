The Voice Kids 2021 viewers were not impressed by a segment featuring Danny Jones on the latest episode.

During the show on Monday night, Joseph, who was just 11-years-old, performed a song while he was playing the guitar.

His talent impressed judges Pixie Lott, Mel C and Danny Jones from McFly, who all turned round to try and win him over.

Joseph told Danny he was playing the guitar he had been gifted last year for Christmas.

As a result, Danny then replied by suggesting the two do a supposedly impromptu performance.

Danny Jones performed a duet on The Voice Kids (Credit: ITV)

“Mine’s there, the yellow one, shall we jam?” he said.

Joseph replied: “Yeah, sure! Can we do a bit of Back in Black?”

It seems a bit of a coincidence that the band were ready for an ‘impromptu’ jam of a random song picked by the kid.

The pair stood on stage with their guitars and performed a snippet of the song perfectly.

Viewers question ‘impromptu’ performance

It sparked viewers to rush to social media to question whether the pair had rehearsed before the show.

One wrote: “I mean, I’m not saying that #TheVoiceKids is set up, but it seems a bit of a coincidence that the band were ready for an ‘impromptu’ jam of a random song picked by the kid.”

#TheVoiceKids Wonder how many times that bit was rehearsed? — Alfred Dewsbury (@alfdewsbury) December 27, 2021

“Very well-rehearsed #TheVoiceKids,” with a thinking emoji alongside it said another.

A third said: “Oh… an impromptu jam… #TheVoiceKids.”

Danny Jones ended up getting him on his team (Credit: ITV)

“#TheVoiceKids Wonder how many times that bit was rehearsed?” said a fourth viewer.

Mel C makes debut on The Voice Kids 2021

Meanwhile, Monday night marked Mel C making her debut as a judge on the hit ITV series.

After the announcement, she said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year.

“I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!”