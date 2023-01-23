The Vivienne hits back at Dancing On Ice backlash as troll brands performance ‘filth’

Dancing On Ice contestant The Vivienne has hit back at troll after receiving backlash for her outfit on the show yesterday.

The star caused quite a stir after she delivered her first performance on the show in a revealing and lacy bodysuit.

However, the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner was forced to speak up after one troll branded her performance as ‘filth’.

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne received backlash for her outfit on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne hits back at Dancing On Ice backlash

The Vivienne made history as the first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice during the second episode of the new series yesterday.

For their opening routine, The Vivienne and her dance partner Colin Grafton took to the ice and skated to Strong Enough by Cher.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner also paid homage to Cher by dressing in a lacy black sparkly bodysuit, with a curly wig.

However, The Vivienne sparked a lot of backlash following the performance as viewers were reminded about Ekin-su‘s outfit on the show the week before.

The Vivienne hit back at a troll who branded her performance as ‘filth’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans claimed that The Vivienne‘s outfit was even more revealing and that she should get just as many complaints.

One viewer tweeted: “People were moaning about Ekin’s outfit last week, Vivienne basically has the same on #DancingOnIce.”

Another said: “I hope however many Ofcom complaints Ekin-Su got for her outfit last week, @THEVIVIENNEUK gets double!”

Replying to an article in a tabloid about The Vivienne’s outfit, one troll even wrote: “Filth, and before the watershed, too!”

However, this was the last straw for the Dancing On Ice star as she hit back at the backlash on Twitter.

The Vivienne didn’t hold back when she replied to the viewer saying: “See you in hell FILTH!!!!!!!”

