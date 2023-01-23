The Vivienne and Collin Grafton standing together in Dancing On Ice
TV

The Vivienne hits back at Dancing On Ice backlash as troll brands performance ‘filth’

The Vivienne delivered her first performance to Strong Enough by Cher

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Dancing On Ice contestant The Vivienne has hit back at troll after receiving backlash for her outfit on the show yesterday.

The star caused quite a stir after she delivered her first performance on the show in a revealing and lacy bodysuit.

However, the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner was forced to speak up after one troll branded her performance as ‘filth’.

The Vivienne and Collin Grafton smiling on Dancing On Ice
RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne received backlash for her outfit on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne hits back at Dancing On Ice backlash

The Vivienne made history as the first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice during the second episode of the new series yesterday.

For their opening routine, The Vivienne and her dance partner Colin Grafton took to the ice and skated to Strong Enough by Cher.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner also paid homage to Cher by dressing in a lacy black sparkly bodysuit, with a curly wig.

However, The Vivienne sparked a lot of backlash following the performance as viewers were reminded about Ekin-su‘s outfit on the show the week before.

The Vivienne and Collin Grafton skating on Dancing On Ice
The Vivienne hit back at a troll who branded her performance as ‘filth’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans claimed that The Vivienne‘s outfit was even more revealing and that she should get just as many complaints.

One viewer tweeted: “People were moaning about Ekin’s outfit last week, Vivienne basically has the same on #DancingOnIce.”

Another said: “I hope however many Ofcom complaints Ekin-Su got for her outfit last week, @THEVIVIENNEUK gets double!”

Replying to an article in a tabloid about The Vivienne’s outfit, one troll even wrote: “Filth, and before the watershed, too!”

However, this was the last straw for the Dancing On Ice star as she hit back at the backlash on Twitter.

The Vivienne didn’t hold back when she replied to the viewer saying: “See you in hell FILTH!!!!!!!”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Carley Stenson ‘overmarked’ by judges, claim viewers

YouTube video player

What did you think about The Vivienne’s outfit? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice The Vivienne

Trending Articles

Ekin-Su looking shocked on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su dealt fresh blow after defiant message following skate-off
Aljaz Skorjanec smiling while out for Strictly rehearsals
Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec ‘chuffed’ as he celebrates co-star’s baby news
Kate Middleton, William Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
William, Prince of Wales and Kate’s ‘sadly acted ritual’ alongside Harry and Meghan before rift rumours
Carol Vorderman smiling on This Morning
Carol Vorderman reveals her children’s reaction to her confession about multiple ‘special friends’
Daniel Laurie smiling in Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife: Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie Jackson, has a very famous dad!
Alison in Happy Valley series 3
Happy Valley fans all have the same theory about Alison after episode 4