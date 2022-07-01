The Undeclared War on C4: How many episodes and who’s in the cast?

The Undeclared War is gearing up to be a hit for Channel 4 with an exciting cast and thrilling plot.

But how many episodes are there and who plays the key characters? We answer all your questions here…

What is the Undeclared War on Channel 4 about?

Set in 2024, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts in the heart of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), secretly working to ward off a series of cyber attacks on the UK in the run-up to a general election.

The plot unravels around 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvin, who has a routine stress test on internet infrastructure go wrong.

Saara suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of a high-stakes cyber attack.

Hannah Khalique-Brown as Saara and Joss Porter as Phil in the first episode of the Undeclared War (Credit: Channel 4)

Who wrote the Undeclared War?

The series is created by BAFTA award-winning writer Peter Kosminsky. Channel 4 says Kosminsky “meticulously researched” the subject matter of the show, “lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time”.

Kosminsky’s other writing credits include The Promise.

This was another Channel 4 mini-series that starred Claire Foy as a girl who travels to Palestine, retracing the steps of her grandfather – a British soldier stationed there in the 1940s.

Kosminsky’s BAFTA-nominated programme for National Geographic, The State, was also a mini-series, diving into the lives of four British citizens who join ISIS in Syria.

Peter Kosminsky says of his current project: “The Undeclared War has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare.

“A battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences.

“I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead.”

How many episodes of Undeclared War are there?

There are six episodes in total with each episode airing every Thursday at 9 from June 30.

All episodes will be available to air on All4 after the TV run.

In the US, the series will be exclusively available on Peacock, but it does not yet have an air date.

Simon Pegg as Danny leads the team GCHQ (Credit: Channel 4)

Is it based on a true story?

No, but it is steeped in some reality. The Undeclared War attempts to predict a future in 15 months where Boris Johnson has lost a vote of confidence and has been replaced in Number 10 by the UK’s first prime minister of colour.

With an election looming, the Conservatives are seeking to extend their 14 years in power.

However, this new PM needs to watch out for the icy blonde foreign secretary who sought the job herself.

The show imagines a 2024 where covid is still rampant, cyber attacks from the Kremlin are stopping planes and trains and makes references to Putin winning the war against Ukraine.

A bleak imagination of the future but with covid cases rising and the war ongoing in Ukraine could Kominsky’s predictions ring true?

Who’s in the cast?

Simon Pegg leads the cast as Daniel Patrick – Danny – the Head of Operations at GCHQ.

The well-loved English actor, writer and comedian has many recognisable roles from his 1999 cult sitcom Spaced which he wrote and starred in.

The actor’s film success began with the 2004 Zombie film Shaun of the Dead, starting a trilogy with close friend Nick Frost including films Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.

Simon Pegg’s other TV roles include the recent comic-book series The Boys and The Truth Seekers.

Simon Pegg stars as Danny in the Undeclared War (Credit: Channel 4)

Adrian Lester plays Andrew Makinde, the UK’s first Black Conservative Prime Minister.

The actor recently starred in ITV’s series Trigger Point as Joel Nutkins.

He also has big film roles in Mary Queen of Scots and The Day After Tomorrow.

Adrian Lester as Prime Minister Andrew Makinde in the Undeclared War (Credit: Channel 4)

Mark Rylance stars as John Yeabsley, a retired Cold War veteran who’s brought back to GCHQ to help combat the new threat to Britain.

The actor won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, playing Rudolf Abel in Steven Spielberg’s 2015 film Bridge of Spies.

He’s also recognised for his roles in Dunkirk and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mark Rylance as John in the Undeclared War (Credit: Channel 4)

Newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown plays Saara Parvan, a young student doing work experience in GCHQ’s Malware Department.

This is her first starring role, previously holding a short guest spot on BBC’s Doctors.

The Undeclared War premieres on Channel 4 on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 9 pm.

