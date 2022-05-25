The Traitors – fronted by Claudia Winkleman – is a new BBC One competition series based on a Dutch game show.

Claudia, 50, is swapping the Strictly ballroom for a castle in the Scottish Highlands as part of the new programme.

But what is Claudia’s new show The Traitors all about?

Claudia Winkleman is the host of a new BBC One competition series The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

What is BBC One’s The Traitors?

The Traitors is an intense psychological game in which players must decide who they can trust.

During each episode, the contestants must work together to complete a series of physical and mental missions.

For every completed mission, more money is added to the prize pot – worth up to £120,000.

In order to win the prize pot, the players have to survive to the end of the game, and must also avoid being ‘murdered’ or ‘banished’.

How to play The Traitors

At the start of each mission, a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia to be The Traitors.

Those who aren’t picked are known as The Faithful.

They are also unaware of The Traitors in the game.

Players are eliminated in one of two ways; each night, The Traitors meet in secret and decide to ‘murder’ one of The Faithful and next morning when the group meet for breakfast the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

Claudia filmed the series in the Scottish Highlands (Credit: ITV)

Then, later in the day, all the players meet at the ‘Round Table’ and decide to ‘banish’ a player they suspect of being a Traitor.

The person must then reveal if they are a Traitor or a Faithful.

At the end of the game, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all Faithful, but if there is still a Traitor among them, the Traitor takes all the prize money.

Where is the BBC One show set? What has Claudia Winkleman said?

Claudia filmed the series in a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Speaking about the show, she shared: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show.

“The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

Fans can also watch Claudia on Strictly this autumn (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes is there?

The upcoming series will feature 12 episodes.

In addition, Mike Cotton, deputy creative director of Studio Lambert, said: “The series is a nail-biting psychological adventure game. Claudia is a huge fan of the format and is the perfect puppet master to oversee this dramatic game set in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.”

When is The Traitors on TV?

Meanwhile, BBC One are yet to confirm when The Traitors will air.

We can’t wait!

