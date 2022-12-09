The Traitors star Alyssa left the show last night (December 8) after being double crossed by two of her own.

As fans of the BBC One series fronted by Claudia Winkleman will know, Alyssa, Wilf and Amanda had been selected as the show’s three Traitors.

It was their job to trick the Faithfuls and remain in the competition until the end.

Except, last night, it all came crashing down for Alyssa – after Wilf and Amanda turned on her.

The Traitors: Alyssa eliminated

In some of the most gripping reality TV scenes to air this year, Wilf and Amanda turned on Alyssa on last night’s episode of The Traitors.

At the round table, Wilf shocked both viewers at home and Alyssa as he turned.

As he feared being knocked out himself, he clearly thought it’s her or me and wrote Alyssa’s name down on his chalkboard.

After giving his reasons, Twitter exploded with comments that he was a “snake”.

And they quickly looked to the third Traitor, Amanda, to save Alyssa and eliminate Wilf.

The voting was neck and neck between Wilf and Alyssa and one Traitor was about to be eliminated.

And it was up to Amanda to cast the deciding vote.

Amanda casts her vote

Viewers at home were convinced she’d pick to eliminate Wilf.

And, judging by her reaction, Alyssa thought so too.

However, Amanda decided to write Alyssa’s name down on her chalkboard, sending the weeping 21 year old home.

Amanda later said that between Alyssa and Wilf, she saw Alyssa as the “weakest link”.

She also chastised Wilf for turning and told him that if he turned on her, he would feel her full wrath!

Amanda if Wilf ever tried to betray her #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/BE2SE1UAGN — Oxtail and Coleslaw 🇯🇲 (@OJVictor74) December 8, 2022

Viewers react

Twitter was alight with comments after the shock double cross by two of Alyssa’s Traitor pals.

“It has to be said, Amanda is amazing. The cool ruthlessness with which she hitched herself to Wilf’s back-stabbing. Very impressive. And not one person thinks she’s a traitor,” said one.

“Oh my [bleep]ing god I love this show. Wilf and Amanda are SAVAGE,” declared another.

“I am quite surprised that Amanda threw Alyssa under the bus. I think I’d have voted out Wilf if I’d been her. How can she trust him now? (I may be slightly obsessed with this show!)” another said.

“I think Amanda made the wrong move voting for Alyssa. Wilf is much more of a liability,” said another.

“Wilf and Amanda voting out Alyssa is like watching the fall of Roman empire,” said another.

“I can understand why Wilf did what he did, but Amanda ….. what a sly dog backing him up. Watch it Amanda, Wilf will throw you under the bus next and I will be clapping,” another declared.

“Wilf and Amanda doing over Alyssa like that feels like they’re traitors to the whole of the UK, let’s be honest. Amanda should have voted Wilf,” another commented.

“Well, I did NOT see that coming with Wilf & Amanda throwing Alyssa under the bus! Great tactic by them though – the others won’t believe they banished another traitor,” another said.

So will Alex turn?

As the Traitors regrouped at the end of the show, Claudia appeared to give them a choice.

They could either murder again or choose one Faithful to try and “seduce” into becoming a Traitor.

The pair picked Alex, sending her a note to ask her to deflect and become one of them.

So will she accept? You’ll have to tune in next week to find out!

The Traitors returns to BBC One on Wednesday (December 14) at 9pm.

