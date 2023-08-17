The Tourist series 2 first look ahead of return of BBC Jamie Dornan thriller

The BBC has shared a first look at The Tourist series 2 ahead of the Jamie Dornan thriller’s return to TV.

It’s fair to say the compelling first series, which aired in early 2022, left us with plenty of unanswered questions.

Star Jamie had previously hinted The Tourist was only meant to be a “one-off”. The 41-year-old Northern Irish star didn’t expect to reprise his role as The Man, also known as Elliot Stanley.

But after Eliot woke up in hospital with amnesia after a car crash, there were always going to be lots of loose threads about a man looking to rediscover his true identity that needed tying up!

Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley returns in The Tourist series 2 (Credit: BBC)

The Tourist series 2: First look

Images released by the BBC confirm the action has shifted away from Down Under to Ireland. And Danielle Macdonald’s return as police officer Helen Chambers is also on the cards.

Furthermore, the second series will also include several new characters as Elliot and Helen become embroiled in a family feud.

Among them are Detective Ruairi Slater (played by Conor MacNeill), and Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré). The McDonnell family will also include Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh), Orla (Nessa Matthews), Fergal (Mark McKenna), and Frank (Francis Magee).

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers in The Tourist series 2 carries a rucksack (Credit: BBC)

What happens in The Tourist series 2?

Additionally, the BBC teases Elliot and Helen will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past”.

The preview images suggest that the pair might face challenges along the way.

That’s because one pic depicts Elliot, bearing a wound on his head, running away from a car. Another photo shows him hiding behind a curtain, again looking like he’s been in the wars.

Elliot Stanley takes a peek from behind a curtain (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Helen looks to be on the move – carrying a rucksack, and not looking like she’s off on a jolly holiday while carrying it.

We can’t wait!

Filming has been taking place in Ireland (Credit: BBC)

The Tourist series 2 is expected to return to BBC One, but an air date has not yet been announced. The first season of The Tourist is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

