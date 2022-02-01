The Teacher on Channel 5: Where was it filmed? ‘Bradford’ is actually Budapest

The Teacher on Channel 5 is well underway, but where was it filmed?

We’ve been introduced to teacher Jenna (Sheridan Smith) who is accused of having a fling with pupil Kyle (Samuel Bottomley).

But although the locations look familiar, you’ll be shocked where the series was actually filmed.

So where was it filmed and why?

Cast and crew had to film in central Europe (Credit: Channel 5)

Where was The Teacher filmed?

Although the four-part series is set in Bradford, it’s not actually filmed in Bradford.

The Teacher was, unbelievably, filmed in Budapest, Hungary.

Creator and executive producer Mike Benson explained to Wales Online: “We had to film in Budapest for funding reasons, and the team has done a fantastic job making it look like Bradford!

Read more: The Teacher reviews: What the critics are saying about the Sheridan Smith drama

But, as ever, there were Covid restrictions to circumnavigate.

“It was challenging and at times felt like a pressure cooker given the Covid restrictions limited how much cast and crew could socialise and relax together.”

He continued: “There were points when I didn’t think we would get through it, but fortunately we had a really professional team and a really good Covid officer, and we managed it.”

Sheridan Smith plays the lead role in The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

How did it work with Covid rules?

During their time in Budapest, the Hungarian capital was in full lockdown.

And that meant an 8pm curfew for members of the cast and crew.

Star Sheridan Smith said of the trip to Budapest: “It was strange because it was in the height of the lockdown and they had very strict rules.

“I missed my son Billy like mad, but we FaceTimed every day.

“All of the actors said we found the flight quite nerve-racking, because it had been two years since we had taken a plane anywhere!

“But once we all got to Budapest the anxiety went and it was a lovely job.

“They found the most amazing locations to use, then they did a day of shooting rooftops in Bradford and suddenly it all links in and you don’t think it’s Budapest.

“They’ve done an amazing job – the magic of television!”

Sharon passed the time playing Nintendo! (Credit: Channel 5)

What did they do in Budapest?

Sheridan’s co-star Sharon Rooney also lifted the lid on what it was like shooting in Budapest during times of lockdown.

“The COVID protocols were much the same on set as in the UK, but most things were closed in Budapest and there was a curfew,” she said.

Sharon also explained that she had to stay in her room and follow the rules.

How did she pass the time? She brought along her Nintendo Switch and played Animal Crossing!