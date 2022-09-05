The Suspect: Joe’s wife Julianne look familiar? Actress Camilla Beeput found fame on a TV talent show

If Joe’s wife Julianne in The Suspect looks familiar, you’ve probably seen her in small roles in loads of fantastic TV.

The actress actually found fame in a TV talent show though, showcasing her amazing singing voice.

Read on for more details about that, plus her brush with Hollywood royalty – and what’s to come for her character in The Suspect…

Camilla Beeput stars in ITV’s The Suspect (Credit: ITV)

Who does Camilla Beeput play in The Suspect?

Actress Camilla Beeput plays Julianne O’Loughlin in ITV’s The Suspect, the wife of the show’s protagonist, Joe.

Julianne teaches Spanish at a North London College, but she would like to have a more active academic career.

She’s Joe’s equal intellectually but compromised on her professional aspirations in order to raise their daughter, Charlie.

Consequently, when the challenges Joe faces in this series start to come between them, the whole life she has built feels under threat.

Whose side will she come down on?

Camilla Beeput as Zita in Save Me (Credit: Sky)

What has Camilla Beeput been in?

Camilla Beeput got her big acting break as Zahra on Peep Show back in 2010 and has a career filled with recognisable roles since.

She’s had guest roles on Death in Paradise, Doctors and Birds of a Feather.

She also guest-starred on The Split and Cuckoo.

In 2017, she began to star in Sky’s Sick Note as Vanessa Matthews.

This followed roles in ITV’s Deep Water as Alexa and in Sky’s Save Me as Zita.

She recently starred as Julie in ITV’s drama series The Tower and will feature in the second season.

Camilla Beeput worked with Johnny Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow in the film Mortdecai, and played the lead in indie horror Writer’s Retreat.

In 2015, she played Lisa in the indie film Super Bob with Catherine Tate. She also appeared in The Harry Hill Movie.

She has also played leads in West End musicals West Side Story and Daddy Cool.

Camilla Beeput’s singing career…

Camilla was discovered on the first season of the BBC reality series Fame Academy, where she got to sing a duet with Lionel Richie.

After Fame Academy, she played Maria in West Side Story on the West End.

Camilla wrote and recorded Don’t Hold Back, which features rapper Erick Sermon of the group EPMD.

Camilla Beeput got her start on Fame Academy (Credit: YouTube)

Where is she from and what age is she?

Camilla was born in Westminster, London. She grew up in the northwest of London in Brent.

She was born on September, 9, 1981, making her 40 years old.

Is Camilla Beeput married and does she have any children?

Camilla is married to fellow theatre actor and director Maxwell Golden.

The couple welcomed a baby in 2018.

Camilla Beeput’s height

According to the actress’s IMDB, she is 5’6.

The Suspect continues Monday, September 5 at 9pm on ITV. It will also be available on the ITV Hub.

