The Suspect Aidan Turner profile: Is Irish star married? Will there be more Poldark?

In The Suspect on ITV, the enigmatic Dr Joe O’Loughlin is played by Irish hunk Aidan Turner.

The TV actor is perhaps best known for playing Ross Poldark in the BBC series that bears his character’s surname.

Or maybe it was Poldark stripping off to flaunt his sculpted torso that lives long in the memory of Aidan’s fans?

No matter whether it his acting or abs that grab viewers’ attention the most, here’s more about The Suspect cast’s star.

The Suspect star Aidan Turner was popular with viewers for his performances in Poldark (Credit: BBC YouTube)

How old is Aidan Turner, what is his age?

Aidan was born in June 1983 in Clondalkin, near Dublin. That means he is 39 years old.

What else has Aidan Turner been in on TV?

Ross Poldark may have been the role that sealed Aidan’s leading man status. But he is someone viewers tend to be unable to take their eyes off, wherever he has appeared.

He worked as an electrician alongside his father after leaving school. But Aidan soon signed up for the Gaiety School of Acting, graduating in 2004.

Several stage roles – and an uncredited appearance in The Tudors – followed. Then, in rapid order, Aidan was cast in lead roles in Irish medical drama The Clinc and BBC Two’s Desperate Romantics.

As John Mitchell in Being Human (Credit: BBC YouTube)

But it the same year that viewers saw him play poet Dante Gabriel Rossetti, he also appeared as vampire John Mitchell in Being Human.

The supernatural comedy was a hit for BBC Three, and also starred Russell Tovey and Lenora Crichlow.

A memorable part as Hattie Jacques’ lodger and lover in BBC Four film Hattie was to follow in 2011.

He also played Philip Lombard in Then There Were None before his version of Poldark debuted in 2015. It lasted for five series and four years on BBC One.

And last year Aidan starred as Leonardo da Vinci in a European TV series about the Italian artist.

Aidan strips off in Poldark (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Will there be any more Poldark with Aidan Turner?

The final episode of the Beeb’s second adaptation of the Poldark novels aired in August 2019.

Although this run only covered seven of the novels’ series of twelve books, no further episodes are expected.

It has previously been speculated that developments in the novels would prove difficult to produce for TV.

But while Aidan himself seems to have ruled out returning to the role in the near future, he has teased playing an older Ross.

He said to the Radio Times: “There are some books… I need to check what books they are. I think Ross is quite a bit older.

“Jeremy, Ross’s son, he’s 16 or 18 or something. And I think when we left Ross, I think Jeremy might only be 10. I’m not quite sure.”

The Suspect star had his film breakthrough as Kili in The Hobbit (Credit: YouTube)

Aidan Turner films – was he in The Hobbit?

Aidan has enjoyed several film roles, ranging from an experimental animated drama about Vincent van Gogh to US comedy drama Love Is Blind.

However, his biggest cinematic hit has been playing Kili the dwarf. One of Bilbo Baggins’ associates, Kili – and Aidan – starred in all three of the epic Hobbit movies. Indeed, he bagged a Best Male Newcomer award for his portrayal in the second film in trilogy.

Director Peter Jackson is believed to have settled on Aidan for the role based off his Being Human performance.

In character as Ross Poldark with co-star Eleanor Tomlinson (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Will Aidan Turner be James Bond?

The odds on which actor will take over the James Bond role after Daniel Craig are constantly changing. The favourite to become 007 often depends on the bookmaker.

But Aidan’s name is frequently mentioned alongside other contenders such as Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

And earlier this year, in March, Aidan’s odds were suddenly slashed from 20-1 to 6-1 from one bookie. Reportedly, this was due to a flurry of bets on Aidan.

Could his next film role see him in a tux?

How tall is Aidan Turner?

Aidan is believed to be 1.83m tall. That would make him about six feet in height.

Does Aidan Turner have a partner? Is he married?

According to reports, Aidan married Masters of Sex and Succession actress Caitlin FitzGerald in August 2020. They are thought to have got engaged in 2018.

However, their wedding wasn’t reported about until March 2021. Additionally, it is thought Aidan’s parents were the only guests in attendance for the ceremony in Italy.

A source claimed to The Sun: “The couple are both madly in love and couldn’t wait to get hitched when their schedules allowed.

He has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show.

“They’re both very private and have kept the ceremony very much under wraps, but he has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show.

“Aidan hasn’t been in a rush to get wed and has very much been waiting for ‘The One’ to come along – and anyone who sees them knows they’re the perfect match.”

Caitlin Fitzgerald is believed to be the wife of Aidan Turner (Credit: BUILD Series YouTube)

Does Aidan Turner have any children, or a baby?

Neither Aidan nor Caitlin have commented on or confirmed press reports that they have become parents together.

However, tabloid reports speculate Aidan and his American wife welcomed their first child into the world in January of this year.

Nonetheless, press photographers have previously snapped the acting pair with a pram.

The Suspect begins on ITV on Monday 29 August at 9pm.

