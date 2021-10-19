The Split series 3: BBC releases first-look images… but when is it on?

The Split series three is just around the corner, and the BBC has now unveiled some first-look images from the third and final series.

As we all know, it stars the fab Nicola Walker who appears as a successful divorce lawyer.

So what’s going to happen in series three, and – more importantly – when’s it going to be on?

What is The Split on BBC One and what can we expect in series three?

Over the course of two series, we’ve followed the lives of the three Defoe sisters.

Hannah (Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay) have all been on the cusp of ending marriages and relationships.

Now the BBC says that the final run will be the most “dramatic and heartbreaking series to date”.

Furthermore, we’re going to see divorce lawyer confronted by her actually own divorce.

What’s going to happen in The Split in series three?

Hannah and Nathan (Stephen Mangan) begin to divide up their 20 years together.

However, a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes and makes things very messy indeed.

Adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will also return to the final series.

Can they find a way out of the wreckage and settle amicably?

We really hope so.

The Split series three is on very soon (Credit: BBC)

When is The Split going to be on?

With new images out in the open, it can only be a matter of time until this third and final series is with us.

Let’s hope so!

However, there might be a bit of a wait for fans even after the images were released this morning (Tuesday October 19).

The BBC tells us that the series will air some time in 2022.