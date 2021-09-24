BBC announces Marriage starring Nicola Walker and Sean Bean – but what’s it about and when’s it on?

The BBC has announced Marriage on BBC One, a brand-new drama starring Nicola Walker and Sean Bean.

Not only does the new series feature two fab actors, it’s created by the same person who wrote Mum and Him & Her.

Marriage on BBC One: What’s it about and when’s it on?

The BBC says that Marriage is a four-part drama that will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

It features married couple Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) who have to negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

They deal with the insecurities, ambiguities, hopes and fears that are part of all marriages.

Subsequently, the drama will explore the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.

What did Nicola and Sean say about the drama?

Stars Nicola Walker and Sean Bean can’t wait to get started on the Stefan Golaszewski-penned drama.

“I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker…

“…and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen,” Sean said.

Nicola chipped in: “This is a unique project.

“Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

What have Nicola and Sean been in and what’s next for them?

Nicola and Sean are two of the UK’s premiere actors, and both have recently appeared in hit series.

At the start of the year, 62, starred alongside Stephen Graham in the Jimmy McGovern prison drama, Time.

As for Nicola, Alibi’s crime drama Annika has just finished.

The 51-year-old actress also wowed with her final appearances in ITV’s Unforgotten – also earlier this year – and will appear in the third and final series of The Split next year.