The Sixth Commandment deserves ‘all the awards’ – and these 13 tweets prove it

The Sixth Commandment came to an end on BBC One last night (July 25) and it seems Brits are certain of one thing – it deserves “all the awards”.

For those who haven’t seen it, The Sixth Commandment is based on the horrifying real-life murder of Peter Farquhar – a retired English teacher who unknowingly welcomed a murderer into his life, with deadly consequences.

The show’s stellar cast – including Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar, Éanna Hardwicke as murderer Ben Field and Anne Reid as Ann Moore-Martin – entranced viewers. And, as these tweets prove, they should all probably be getting their awards acceptance speeches ready…

The Sixth Commandment on BBC One should win ‘all the awards’

Critics and TV viewers alike were united last night as the show came to an end. One look on Twitter shows that, if you haven’t watched it, you really should head to iPlayer and binge the lot right now.

TV critic Ian Hyland led the calls for the show to receive “all the awards”. He tweeted: “Well, #TheSixthCommandment really was top quality throughout. All the awards.”

Others agreed. A second fan said: “Best TV I’ve seen in a VERY long time.” A third concurred: “All the acting was brilliant. Should scoop every award going.”

Another wished BAFTA good luck when deciding who the nominees for next year’s TV awards would be: “Good luck to #BAFTA members in choosing who receives nominations at next year’s TV awards. Surely #TheSixthCommandment will receive nods for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and actress as well as noms for screenwriting and directing. Crime if they don’t.”

‘They are the ones who deserve to be remembered’

Others hailed executive producer Sarah Phelps on shining the spotlight on the victims, rather than the killer, during the BBC’s telling of the real-life story.

One said: “I hope now television programmes will always tell the victims stories and their families. They are the ones who deserve to be remembered.”

The show of the year. Absolutely fantastic, heartbreaking & gripping RIP Peter & Anne.

Another agreed and posted: “What an incredible four parts you produced along with the brilliant wordsmith @PhelpsieSarah. Think it will stay with me for a long time to come as you placed the victims and their families at the heart of it, just as it should be. Cried again.”

#TheSixthCommandment was a breathtaking bit of TV. Arguably the best thing @PhelpsieSarah has ever done. I’m in bits at the ending. A terrible story, beautifully told — putting the victims at its heart. A masterpiece. — Laurie (@haurielooper) July 25, 2023

I keep saying but that was so beautifully done. Such a brutal true story but sensitively handled with a layered, complex, humane script by @PhelpsieSarah. And loved the ending – it wasn’t about Ben but the victims. So beautifully done. #TheSixthCommandment — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) July 25, 2023

Viewers left in tears

Viewers seemed extremely satisfied as the final scenes played out. Many felt huge emotion as footage of the real Peter that was shown at the conclusion of the adaptation. And, as a result, took to Twitter to reveal they’d cried.

One said: “I actually cried when they showed footage of the real Peter at the end! And people that knew him said that Timothy Spall got him spot on.”

Watched the last episode of #TheSixthCommandment

What a harrowing but brilliantly portrayed piece of drama. Reduced me to tears tonight @MilneLol58 @superchris57 @RobDebenham — Eileen💙🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@peasbloss) July 25, 2023

‘One of the stand-out dramas of the decade’

High praise, some might say, but many, many viewers felt the same.

One said: “#TheSixthCommandment was truly something else. One of the best one off dramas I have ever watched. The awfulness of it being based on a true story though…those poor people.”

Another commented: “#TheSixthCommandment is one of the stand-out dramas of the decade. Catch it on iPlayer if you missed the BBC1 screenings.”

Another concluded: “The show of the year. Absolutely fantastic, heartbreaking & gripping RIP Peter & Anne.”

