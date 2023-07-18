Viewers in awe of Timothy Spall in horrifically brilliant The Sixth Commandment: ‘Give him a BAFTA!’

Viewers were left with their jaws on the floor after watching Timothy Spall in the chilling crime drama The Sixth Commandment.

The much-loved actor, 66, was back on TV screens on Monday night (July 17) starring in the new four-part television series.

The Sixth Commandment is based on the horrifying real-life murder of Peter Farquhar – a retired English teacher who unknowingly welcomed a murderer into his life, with deadly consequences.

And it’s fair to say Timothy’s performance as Peter – and the show – got plenty of people talking.

Viewers were gripped watching The Sixth Testament (Credit: BBC)

Timothy Spall brilliant in The Sixth Commandment

In the chilling new series, the Harry Potter alum plays elderly and deeply closeted academic Peter. He ends up getting exploited, seduced and eventually murdered by student Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke).

A synopsis for The Sixth Commandment reads: “A meeting between an inspirational teacher and a charismatic student in Buckinghamshire ends up setting the stage for one of the most complex criminal cases in recent memory.”

Timothy is also joined by Coronation Street actress Anne Reid in the disturbing drama. She plays Peter’s neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, who was also targeted by Ben.

Timothy’s performance was praised (Credit: BBC)

Timothy Spall ‘at his very best’ in The Sixth Commandment

The first episode of The Sixth Commandment aired last night – and it went down a treat with fans who rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“How good was that? Timothy Spall is brilliant,” said one gripped viewer. A second then said: “Captivating and frighteningly real. Had to watch the entire thing. Now drained. And will watch again. Timothy Spall at his very best with a majestic cast and superb writing.”

How good was that? Timothy Spall is brilliant.

What’s more, echoing their thoughts, someone else gushed: “It’s superb. Also, give Timothy Spall a BAFTA.”

“That was the best first episode of a BBC drama that I’ve ever watched. Congratulations to Timothy Spall and the writers and everyone involved,” said a fourth person.

The series follows the real-life murder of Peter Farquhar (Credit: BBC)

What is The Sixth Commandment about?

BBC One drama The Sixth Commandment is a four-part dramatisation of how Ben preyed on vulnerable teacher and novelist Peter, as well as his neighbour.

He manipulated him into believing he loved him, cajoled him into changing his will, gaslit him to fuel his insecurities and subsequently murdered him.

As well as telling the true story of murderer Ben Field and his victims, The Sixth Commandment also shines a light on the elderly, and how they are often ignored. Ben was then able to prey on the older community, an often invisible part of society.

Read more: The Sixth Commandment on BBC One: Questions we have after episode 1 of brilliant true crime drama

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.